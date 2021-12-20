Don’t break the ice

SPEARFISH — Spearfish city officials are asking for patience from the public as they monitor the ice rink at Spearfish City Park.
“Every time somebody gets on it and breaks it, or falls through, causes us to go back through and add more water, which therefore takes more time to freeze it,” said Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and rec director.
Ehnes said Parks employees have been trying since Wednesday to get the ice rink up and running, but with interference from over-eager ice enthusiasts, coupled with the unseasonably warm weather, that has proven easier said than done.
“The message is, ‘there’s signs posted and there’s cones up, please stay off it until staff deem it ready to go,’” he cautioned.
The rink is fed through a conduit directly from the nearby reservoir allowing colder creek water to be used rather than treated city water.
The campground ice rink has become a haven of sorts for community members looking to play in the snow while avoiding winter tourist crowds.
“It’s a local hang out, I guess, because the locals generally know where it’s at,” Ehnes said. “It’s fairly hard to find if you’re not from around here.”
Ehnes said he hopes to have the ice solid enough for use by midweek, weather depending.
