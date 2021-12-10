Don’t be afraid to ask for help

This story was originally published in the Salute to Veterans special section that was distributed in our November 10 edition of the Black Hills Pioneer
OPINION — Twenty years. For 20 years our country was at war, not with a uniformed adversary, but with an idea of hate – hate for a country, hate for ideals, hate for religion.
Officially, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are over, but the Global War on Terror will go on. Our troops remain in the Middle East and Africa combating terrorist organizations of a variety of names.
Operation Iraqi Freedom, from March 19, 2003 to Aug. 31, 2010, claimed the lives of 4,418 service members and 13 Department of Defense (DOD) civilians. Another 31,994 service members were wounded in action.
Operation New Dawn, the mission that followed Iraqi Freedom, saw another 74 service members killed and 298 wounded from Sept. 1, 2010 to Dec. 31, 2011.
Operation Enduring Freedom, from Oct. 7, 2001 through Dec. 31, 2014, saw 2,352 service members and DOD civilians killed. Another 20,149 were wounded.
Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the mission that followed Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, claimed the lives of 109 services members, and wounded another 612.
Operation Inherent Resolve, the mission that followed Enduring Freedom in other parts of the Middle East, saw 108 killed and 270 wounded in action.
These numbers are all according to the Department of Defense.
Nearly 7,100 dead and more than 53,300 wounded Americans in 20 years.
Those numbers are tiny in comparison to other wars — 58,220 in Vietnam, 33,686 in Korea, 291,557, in World War II, and 116,708 in WWI. Scores of other armed conflicts caused the deaths of other service members.
But no matter how few or
how many don’t make it home, that doesn’t matter much for
their families who lost their loved ones. The cost is high, borne by those who make the ultimate sacrifice, but also for their families.
The sacrifice is also made by those who come home with scars, both physical and psychological. It is easy to see someone who may have had a limb amputated as a casualty of war. Harder to tell are those who bear no physical injuries.
But the pain is real. Data from Brown University indicates that more than 30,000 service members and veterans from the post 9/11 era have killed themselves.
Thousands more live with the pain from their service.
I’ve told the story of my service in this paper a couple times before. The first time was the roughest, as the loss of my friend Nick Fousek was still raw. Talking about my experiences seemed the best medicine for me, and telling my story has gotten easier over time.
Nick and I were in the 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment together while serving in the South Dakota National Guard.
We deployed together. We laughed together.
I saw shots fired in anger, maybe, only once during my deployment and they were tracer rounds far, far away. But I reported from the emergency department at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan.
At that time, nothing bothered me. Perhaps because I was caught in the moment, or perhaps it was because the lens of my camera shielded me from the gore of the wounded and sick.
Anyway, I came home fine. Changed, but fine.
And then I got the call that Nick died of a suspected brain aneurism. His wife woke up to him gasping for air and called 911. Nick died Dec. 9, 2007, at the age of 26, about five months after our unit returned home.
The night I was told of his death, I had my first nightmare.
There he was, but it wasn’t him, although it was. The medical staff I reported on in Afghanistan worked on a service member going into respiratory distress. He had a large eagle tattoo on his chest. In my nightmare, I saw Nick’s face, on that man’s body. Those nightmares continued for the next few weeks - progressively worse. And then the daymares came.
I saw the woman murdered in Iraq in the middle of the MSR. Her black burka covering her body in the middle of the intersect as we drove past.
I saw the man who fell out of his whitewater raft sprawled on the bank of the Gallatin River with kayakers compressing on his chest. He didn’t survive.
I saw Josh’s face, who fell from the 18th balcony of his hotel to the sidewalk below.
After the first daymare, sitting at my desk at work, I called for help.
Just talking about it helped. When asked, I can still put myself in the dream. I can smell and taste the ER. The dust. The cleaner. Afghanistan.
I can hear the beeps and the nurses talking, talking - more of an incomprehensible murmur - like Charlie Brown’s teacher talking though different. Softer.
Over time things got better. I don’t have the nightmares anymore.
Things are better now.
I recently found a video I produced from that emergency department. I hadn’t remembered most of what I shot. Although I sanitized the footage as much as I could while shooting it, blocking massive injuries with the medical staff’s bodies, the injuries were still vivid. I don’t know if I will ever watch it again.
There is a stupid stigma in asking for help dealing with mental health.
“You’re not strong” is an often-thought “weakness.”
But you are not weak by asking for help. You are strong.
Too many veterans have taken their own lives when they didn’t ask for help or when the help they received wasn’t enough.
So to all veterans, family members, and friends, if you see someone who is struggling, ask for help.
If you are a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 at any time.
