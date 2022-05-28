Doll-Dunn receives Tip of the Spear award

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s “Leading Lady” was honored Wednesday with the Tip of the Spear award from Visit Spearfish during its annual meeting.
The award recognizes an outstanding business or individual for their contribution to Spearfish and the tourism industry.
This year it was presented to Elaine Doll-Dunn who founded the Leading Ladies Marathon in 2004.
“She’s experienced 30 years in education, seven children, 20 grandchildren, and along the way she’s conquered Devil’s Tower, Mount Kilimanjaro, 16 miles of Panama, three husbands, and cancer,” said Mistie Caldwell, executive director of Visit Spearfish, the non-profit marketing organization of Spearfish. “During her reign of Mrs. South Dakota, she was able to share her philosophy of living, loving and laughing with our nation and many parts of the world.
“As only Elaine could say, … ‘We’re all entered in this and were’ going to encounter some speed bumps. Life is a marathon. Double-tie your laces,’” Caldwell said.
The Leading Ladies Marathon was the country’s only women’s-only, Boston Marathon qualifier marathon.
“Thousands of runners competed over the years,” Caldwell said. “The event changed hands in 2022, but Elaine is and always will be the Leading Lady of Spearfish.”
Doll-Dunn was not able to attend the awards presentation, but said she was honored to receive the award.
“Spearfish has been very good to me and mine,” Doll-Dunn said. “And anything I can do to help it out and continue its wonderful traditions is my honor.”
She said the Leading Ladies event has brought a lot of people and interest to the area.
Visit Spearfish has helped grow interest in the community since its inception in 2009. It was the first community in the state to separate its chamber membership and tourism, destination marketing. Since then, other communities are following suit.
Spearfish, Caldwell said, was the only community in the state to grow its hospitality tax revenue in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. It saw an 18.9% increase in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.