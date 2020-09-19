DOH says school contact tracing a collaborative effort

PIERRE — Contract tracing of students at elementary, secondary and college levels is being done collaboratively with school districts and colleges, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Thursday.
Contact tracing is letting people know they may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person and that they should monitor their health for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
For schools, that means contacting everyone in a student’s class that they may have been exposed to the virus. It also means those people could be quarantined for up to 14 days because of the exposure.
Both Meade School District officials and those at Black Hills State University have said that they are spending a considerable amount of staff time doing the contract tracing of students who test positive for COVID-19.
Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said at the Meade School Board meeting on Monday that he had been told that the DOH will try to contact individuals, but they are not going to confirm with the district that those people were indeed contacted.
Malsam-Rysdon said during a news conference Thursday that the Department of Health is continuing to do contract tracing concerning students.
“Schools are opting to help us with that process by identifying potential close contacts. That has been a very helpful process to help our staff be able to contact those close contacts in a timely manner. It’s a collaborative process in that regard,” she said.
Malsam-Rysdon explained that schools are helping the DOH identify close contacts in a school setting by producing a list of names. The DOH staff then walk through the list with school district staff to make sure the DOH understands the circumstances.
“We do the contract tracing and let those individuals know. Some schools are opting to kind of alert people that they may be considered a close contact to be proactive,” she said.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH is currently working on a process to try to “close the loop” on contact tracing so that schools understand when the contact notifications have been complete.
Kirkegaard said he believes the brunt of contact tracing is falling on school districts, but he agrees that it is a collaborative effort.
“They (DOH) can’t do it without our assistance. But even though it is a collaborative effort, they make the ultimate determination on whether you are a close contact or not,” he said.
If they don’t have the assistance of school officials, they are not going to know whether or not a third-grader had close contact with someone, Kirkegaard said.
“Once we get them that information, according to them, they make the determination that you are or are not a close contact,” he said.
Malsam-Rysdon clarified that BHSU is not doing contact tracing, but rather they are helping with information gathering.
“We do work with the universities in very similar way (as the elementary and secondary schools),” she said.
“It’s been a learning experience for us and we greatly appreciate all the guidance and expertise of the Department of Health,” said Phil Pesheck, director of Safety and Security at BHSU. “As the campus Point of Contact for Black Hills State University, I reach out to students who have been in close contact with a COVID positive person to provide information about quarantining. Dr. Jane Klug, Dean of Students, contacts professors to ensure a plan is in place to continue in their classes during the time they cannot be in class and to provide other needed resources.”
On Friday, 389 new COVID-19 cases were announced by the state DOH, bringing the state’s total positive case count since the pandemic started to 18,075.
There are now 15,068 recovered cases.
Active cases increased to 2,809. The number of people currently hospitalized from COVID-19 is now at 144.
Eight new cases and one new death was reported in Meade County. There have been a total of 430 cases in the country where there is a substantial rate of community spread.
Three new cases were reported in Lawrence County for a total of 312.
In Butte County, one new case was reported for a total of 74.
Both counties have a moderate rate of community spread.
