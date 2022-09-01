Dog Days

 SPEARFISH –Well-behaved dogs of all shapes and sizes, accompanied by their owners, are welcome to Dog Days in the pools from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 6, at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center.

The pools are open for the pooches to swim, chase tennis balls, and enjoy some time in the water before the pools are drained for the season. Owners are asked to bring leashes, tennis balls, bags to clean up after their dogs, and a donation to benefit the Western Hills Humane Society.

