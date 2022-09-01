SPEARFISH –Well-behaved dogs of all shapes and sizes, accompanied by their owners, are welcome to Dog Days in the pools from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 6, at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center.
The pools are open for the pooches to swim, chase tennis balls, and enjoy some time in the water before the pools are drained for the season. Owners are asked to bring leashes, tennis balls, bags to clean up after their dogs, and a donation to benefit the Western Hills Humane Society.
“We look forward to this event every year,” said Brett Rauterkus, recreation facility superintendent. “You can see the joy in the dogs as they run and jump and swim, and there’s an added element of joy in that we’re raising funds for animals at the humane society in need of their forever homes.”
Pet owners are responsible for their dogs and their behavior during the event; the safety of all attendees (human and canine) is paramount, so owners should consider whether their dog is comfortable around other animals/people, new locations, new situations, etc., before deciding whether to attend.
For more information, call the rec center at (605) 722-1430.
Owners and handlers are reminded that the relevant rules of the off-leash dog park apply to Dog Days.
Handlers must assume full legal responsibility for their dogs and any personal injury caused by them; be 18 years or older; bring no more than two dogs; carry a leash for each dog in your care; remain inside the fenced area within full view, able to use voice control, and maintain total supervision of your dog(s) at all times; and pick up and dispose of dog’s waste in the provided receptacles. Children 12-17 years-old must be accompanied by an adult, and children younger than 12 must have direct supervision
Dogs must be at least 6 months old; be leashed when entering and leaving the water park; be healthy and have current rabies tag and dog license fastened to collar. Dogs in heat are not allowed at the event. Dogs may not bark on a continuous or frequent basis. Dogs and their handlers will be removed at the first sign of aggression against otherdogs or people.
