SPEARFISH — Dogs of all sizes and breeds and their human companions took advantage of one last day at the pool Tuesday evening at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center. Dogs were allowed to take a dip chasing their favorite toys before the pools were drained for winter. The pools closed for the season after the event.
Pioneer photos by Mark Watson
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.