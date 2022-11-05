BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Career and Technical Education (CTE) center and its programs are thriving, and helping students navigate where their future can take them.
On Thursday, members of the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) toured the center, to see what it has to offer.
The two-story, 100-by-100-foot CTE center opened its doors next to the Belle Fourche High School in August 2018.
During his initial address to the group, High School Principal Mathew Raba discussed the large budget cuts many schools had to make in 2010-2011.
“A lot of districts took to cutting CTE programs, and we as a district made a pretty big commitment to do everything we could to hold on to those.” He said. “We felt that they were very important for our students and this community to gain employability-type skills, right away.”
The program currently has five teachers; Austin Bishop, agricultural education; Tara Niesant, family and consumer science (FACS); Jim Hartwell, welding; Mary Day, business; and Tony Musilek, agriculture and construction.
The tour provided a look inside each area of study led by both teachers and students.
The agricultural education has been a big hit with students in recent years.
“That is a program that has absolutely boomed in the last five years.” Raba said.
Belle Fourche Future Farmers of America (FFA) president and senior Dustin Kolb spoke to the DOE official about the agricultural aspect of the CTE program.
Kolb and other members of the Belle Fourche FFA’s parliamentary procedure team were able to attend and compete in the 96th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October, earning a silver emblem.
This opportunity was presented to the students through the CTE’s agriculture program.
If students are not interested in FFA, they are still able to take courses in the program including a drone class, animal science class, and wildlife and fisheries class.
One student is currently growing lettuce and kitchen herbs in his very own hydroponic system located in the classroom.
“We’ve actually grown five pounds of lettuce just from (the hydroponic system), and sent those up to the FACS room.” Kolb said.
Musilek and students demonstrated the use of the heavy equipment simulators and different types of wood manufacturing, including laser cutting.
Belle Fourche freshman Meghan Jordan demonstrated the wheel loader simulator. She plans to go into the Army National Guard, and said she likes having this opportunity at an early age, because it teaches her safety procedures, without having to operate real machines.
DOE members were also able to check out the welding department. In recent years, Hartwell has added many new state of the art machines and tools for the students. The most recently purchased machine can cut through three-quarter-inch thick steel with a laser.
Due to the quality of welding materials at the school, Hartwell partners up with many local welders.
The business section of CTE is ran by Day, who was recently named Regional Teacher of the Year, and has been teaching for 19 years. Before teaching, she was an accountant.
May’s classes consist of accounting, personal business finance, and youth internship and apprenticeship programs. These programs are open to juniors and seniors, allowing them to gain real-world experience in a field of their choosing before graduation.
The tour concluded with lunch provided by Niesant and her FACS students (the food was delicious).
Niesant’s courses consist of child development, intro to foods, culinary arts, and most recently added: hospitality and tourism.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard talked about the personal impact that Niesant’s classes have had on him.
“My junior grandson can cook more than Ramen now.” Willard said.
Willard is very proud of the CTE programs that are offered at the high school.
“This is a very important part of an education,” Willard said. “If we can give (students) a good step to either go to a career in technical school, or to get into the job market, that’s what I think we should do.”
The future of the CTE department is currently in the works.
The school is working on receiving an Innovative Perkins Grant in order to purchase truck simulators and incorporate a commercial driver’s license (CDL) class.
“There’s not enough truck drivers. I can’t find a bus driver.” Willard said.
“So, we can whine about it or we can do something about it.”
Raba said that along with the high school students, they allow the eighth graders to come and try different CTE courses in six-to-seven-week rotations.
“It’s great to show kids what they want to do, and it’s maybe even better to show kids what they don’t want to do.” Raba said.
