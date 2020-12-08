RAPID CITY — Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have seen up to 45% fewer heart attack patients.
And no, it’s not because less people are having heart attacks.
Dr. Joseph Tuma, interventional cardiologist at Monument Health, said across the country hospitals are seeing a 38% to 45% decrease in patients who come to the hospital with heart attack symptoms. That data is based on several past years of consistent patient numbers, and a marked decline with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately we’ve been seeing a lot of patients come to the hospital late in the course of the disease, particularly people with heart attacks and strokes who are scared to come to the hospital because of the COVID situation,” Tuma said. “By the time they get here a lot of them have sustained a lot of damage already. So, the main message I want to get across to people is that we have a number of precautions in place and we want people to feel safe when they come here. The phrase we use is Time is Muscle or Time is Brain. The quicker people get here the more chance we have to provide them with a good outcome in the setting of a heart attack or stroke.”
Tuma wants to assure the public that Monument Health hospitals have put protocols in place to ensure that the COVID-19 transmission rate inside the hospital, and particularly the emergency room, is almost nonexistent. Additionally, the hospital employs the use of rapid tests that will reveal COVID cases for anyone who exhibits symptoms, so those patients can be immediately isolated.
“There has been a recent surge in cases and I think people are afraid that they’ll be exposed at the hospital because of the concentration of people here,” he said. “I’ve had several patients who were afraid to even leave their house. Even just going out into public is concerning to them. The hospital has a very well thought out and organized plan for dealing with COVID patients and non-COVID patients. So, almost always they’re separated immediately upon arrival. The ER, although it appears to be somewhat chaotic is actually a very well run, efficient place and they’re very good at picking up early on some of the signs and symptoms of COVID. Those patients are kept separate from everyone else. It’s a very safe place to come if you need to be here.”
But unfortunately, Tuma said many patients who experience heart attack symptoms try to treat the condition at home, and they suffer for days before finally going to the hospital. By the time they see a doctor, there is very little that can be done to save the muscle that has been damaged.
“If people don’t come in and they have a heart attack, they’re going to sustain heart damage,” he said. “If we can get in and get the artery opened up and get oxygen to the heart muscle, most of the time we can preserve heart muscle function. The problem we deal with when people present late is the muscle is dead, and we can’t get it to return to normal functioning. So what the people are faced with long term are the consequences of congestive heart failure, where the heart doesn’t pump like a normal heart.”
Those cases of damaged muscle, Tuma said, are just the patients who eventually do see a doctor.
“You have to assume that there are people who unfortunately don’t make it to the hospital,” he said.
Although there is a wide spectrum of heart attack symptoms, Tuma said the classic presentation is sudden, severe pressure in the middle of the chest. Pain can be mild, moderate or severe.
“The take home message is if you have pain in the middle of your chest or pressure, heaviness or tightness that you haven’t had before, and it won’t go away with conservative treatments, you really need to come in and get looked at,” Tuma said.
He also strongly urges patients suffering from heart attack symptoms to always call emergency medical services, rather than independently going to the hospital. EMS teams are highly trained, and will always have specialized, life-saving equipment that may be necessary.
“The importance of people calling EMS and having them come pick them up and bring them to the hospital versus having a family member or loved one bring them is an important distinction,” Tuma said. When EMS comes, particularly in the setting of a heart attack, people are prone to heart rhythm problems and some of those can be fatal. EMS is equipped with all of that life saving equipment and materials. Over the years I have had too many cases to count where as soon as EMS gets there, the patient collapses and the only thing that saves them is the EMS team had the life saving equipment available.”
Once patients have been treated for a heart condition, Tuma said it is also vitally important that they keep any follow-up appointments. This year, he said, there has been a 50% reduction in patients who attend follow-up appointments. Often, he said, those patients have the option to meet with their physician via video conference, or the appointment can be done with a simple phone call. The appointment method is based upon the condition of the patient, and is always necessary to keep.
“The vast majority of the people have said they don’t want to come to the clinic when the pandemic is here,” Tuma said. “We have a very strict screening protocol here in the clinic and I know all of the clinics at Monument Health do. If you have symptoms obviously we don’t want you to come. If you’ve been exposed we don’t want you to come. But otherwise I think it’s important to maintain follow-up appointments and to keep taking medications that are prescribed.”
Overall, Tuma said it is vitally important that heart patients come to the hospital with any problems. Though he said ICU beds have been at a premium due to the pandemic, the hospital will always make room to help patients suffering from a heart attack.
“We have seen a significant improvement in the availability of those beds,” he said. “The people who have acute heart attacks, we do everything we can to get them here.”
