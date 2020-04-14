Doctor offers strategies in stopping COVID spread

Editor’s note: Black Hills Pioneer editor Mark Watson interviewed Dr. Andrew VanOsdol about COVID-19. This is the first in a series of stories from the interviews.
SPEARFISH — What is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19? Should we carry on like normal? Should we practice social distancing? Should the governor order everyone to stay home?
A Spearfish doctor is weighing in on the issue.
“When this whole thing first started, there were people who were thinking this was a hoax, or made up by the government, or its an election year,” said Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, a general surgeon with Spearfish Monument Hospital. “Two weeks later, those same people were asking for a lockdown … now you are seeing these same kinds of people that are going back the other way and saying, ‘the lockdown is too much. People are losing their jobs.’ I strongly disagree with all those responses actually.”
Rather, he does agree with what Gov. Kristi Noem said about how to approach COVID-19, “this is a marathon, not a sprint.”
“I will give you my personal answer to this, and I will caveat it with, if you ask 10 of my colleagues, you will probably get 10 different answers as to what exactly we should be doing,” VanOsdol said. “This is not something where we can go into a lockdown for two weeks, and in two weeks the virus is going to pass, and we’re all going to go back to normal. If we go into a complete state of lockdown the virus isn’t going to spread. But it’s still in the community”
VanOsdol said we would just delay the peak in the spread of the virus.
To return to a normal semblance of life, VanOsdol said one of three things need to happen.
“We need to either have a vaccine; We need a treatment; Or we need to have a (rapidly-available, widely-available, and accurate test), he said. “That’s what we are seeing in places like South Korea that come through this fairly unscathed. While they don’t have a treatment, they do have the ability to rapidly and widely test people.
“If one of those three things doesn’t happen, then we have to continue as we are,” he added.
Since there is no treatment currently, and a vaccine is months away, if not longer, the way to deal with the virus is to stop the spread, he said. “In Western civilization, the way to stop the spread is with lockdowns.” Ideally, that lockdown impacts the fewest people possible – the patients.
When SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) hit in 2003, the world was fortunate in the way it spread. Patients, VanOsdol said, became sick before they were contagious and could spread the disease. This allows individual patients to be quarantined rather than large groups of people. According to the World Health Organization, 8,098 people across the globe became sick with SARS, of which 774 died.
With COVID-19, a variation of the SARS virus, patients can spread the virus before any symptoms are displayed making individual quarantines nearly impossible. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 459,200 cases have been reported in the U.S. with 16,570 deaths. According to the WHO, globally, COVID-19 has sickened 1.524 million people and claimed the lives of 92,941.
VanOsdol said by using the state-wide lockdowns, the country is using a “sledgehammer” to control the virus.
“We have this sledgehammer, and we’re hitting everything,” he said. “… The problem is that doesn’t treat the virus or cure the virus. It doesn’t get it out of our community. It stops the spread, but eventually we have to come out of these lockdowns.”
Lockdowns do work, he said, but the amount of collateral damage caused can be significant.
VanOsdol said the idea of sheltering in place for two or three months is, “a bit unrealistic for our community.”
Rather, we need to find ways to protect the community through less evasive measures.
“Maybe rather than use a sledgehammer, maybe we use a screwdriver and that will be more effective,” he said.
That means washing hands for 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizer with 60%-70% alcohol content after coming in contact with surfaces other people have touched; and wearing facemasks.
“And remember, when we wear masks it isn’t necessarily protecting me, it’s protecting everyone else I am coming in contact with. If we all do it, then we are protecting ourselves through protecting each other,” Van Osdol said.
Additionally wearing masks keeps people from touching their face and mucus membranes, which is how the virus spreads.
“… the best possible thing for our community, for our health, safety and financial stability, is to take this seriously early on,” VanOstol said. “Then to not let our guard down. If we do this well, we might be able to move forward without a shelter in place mandate and let businesses re open but in a safer way. If we don’t take this seriously now and we don’t work to protect each other, we will have to do a shelter in place mandate later.”
