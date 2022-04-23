Do you really know what your kids are doing online?

BELLE FOURCHE — The internet can be an immense and valuable resource that unlocks a world of possibilities; however, youth tend to view the internet as an online playground, overlooking the potentially dangerous pitfalls that accompany the ease of information and perceived connection.
The Belle Fourche Police Department, in coordination with the Action for the Betterment of our Community of Butte County, and the Belle Fourche School District are teaming up to provide parents, caregivers, and educators a free presentation about how to protect children from online risks in the digital age.
“When it comes to internet and kids, there’s no bias,” said Lance Patenode, school resource officer in Belle Fourche. “I’ve seen it, as far as working in the school - it doesn’t matter (the) age group … (or) how you were raised, they’re all looking at the same stuff.”
Two training sessions will be offered in the Belle Fourche community next week. The first, scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Auditorium, is intended for parents and community members only.
Then, on Wednesday, the class will be presented to students at the middle and high schools in Belle Fourche during the school day.
Hollie Strand, a computer forensic examiner with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will lead the sessions and will speak to the community and students about various internet safety subjects.
The Monday community presentation is intended to educate about navigating the net and cybercrimes for parents, teachers, and staff. Among the topics slated to be discussed are social media, digital footprints, cyber stalking, sextortion, child pornography, child exploitation, sexting, online threats, and cyberbullying.
Experiences over the last nearly four months in his new position, Patenode said have opened his eyes to the extent of crimes and safety concerns involving students and the internet.
Of the cases he’s been involved with in at the schools since January, every case involved technology in some capacity, he said. Those experiences spurred Patenode’s motivation to host a community training on the topic.
“I learned how easy it was to use Snapchat to get information across to students, and how quickly it goes through the schools,” he said. “The phone itself is dangerous, but there’s certain social media apps that push information so much quicker – and it’s easy.”
Although internet safety has been a topic regularly presented to area students, Police Chief Ryan Cherveny hopes that bringing parents into the conversation could help better mitigate the issue.
“We’ve been seeing an uptick in child pornography as far as kids exchanging videos and photos over the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s just kind of gotten to a point that it’s really apparent that the education is not there. There were a lot of parents that didn’t understand that if a 15-year-old sends another 15-year-old (a pornographic or otherwise inappropriate photo) that it’s still illegal. And they didn’t understand why because they were both the same age.”
Drug procurement is another major concern, Patenode said. Dark alley meetups are a thing of the past. Instead, he said that a student interested in obtaining drugs can do so in seconds via social media on their cell phone.
“It’s (as easy as taking) a picture of this (drug), and you send it on social media, and everyone can see it,” Patenode said.
Cherveny hopes the event will bring awareness to ongoing scamming that is occurring in the community.
“There’s a lot of elderly scams that start out with … online dating,” he said. “Where older people become victimized, especially if they’re widowed. They’ll engage somebody in a conversation online … and then they get roped into a scam where they send them a gift card … or they’ll (predators will) start doing identity theft with it. It’s been an ongoing thing.”
Monday’s presentation, which is intended for adults only, is slated to incorporate straightforward facts, practical tools, and advice for parents and community members.
“That’ll really focus on what parents need to be aware of, what things they should look for as far as what their kids could be involved in …,” Cherveny said.
Internet crimes and safety issues are topics that affect a larger swath of the community’s children than one might assume, Cherveny said.
“We’ve had a lot of good kids get tied up in stuff like this, and they just don’t know,” he said. “This is one of those things that … the economic status doesn’t have any value in it. Our range has gone from very elite groups of Belle Fourche to more impoverished people across the board. It’s not selective in who gets victimized by it.”
Patenode said that he hopes the presentations will be the beginning of what he imagines will turn into a continued, evolving conversation with the community each year with the focus being to empower parents and family members.
“Our focus is (to) provide so much information that parents just have that power to be like, ‘Hey, I know what this is, this is bad,’” he said, adding that hopefully parents will feel empowered to investigate concerns they have related to their kids and technology.
“Anyone (who is a) part of the community that wants information pertaining to the internet, as far as safety for kids … even grandparents … aunts and uncles,” Patenode said. “We’re trying to push it to all (generations of adults), just so there’s information for these people to have something to fall back on to be like, ‘I know this. I can help my kid out. And we can fix the problem before it becomes a bigger issue.’”
The entire community would benefit from having empowered parents and adults willing to keep a closer eye on children’s internet practices, he said.
“One of our biggest goals is we want parents to come away from this to have open communication with other community members,” Patenode said. “To get the conversation going. To look into stuff. We’re trying to do proactive parenting in our community.”
He hopes to teach area students how to safely utilize the internet and social media.
“If they learn how to use social media properly, it can be a great asset, too,” Patenode said. “We want to encourage kids to use it healthily.”
Patenode said that there will be a Zoom link available for those who are interested in taking in the presentation but who are unable to be present. The program will also be filmed and accessible live on the department’s Facebook page. Additionally, the video is slated to be archived on the Belle Fourche Police Department’s website for future viewing.
