District 5 commission seat goes to Walton

BELLE FOURCHE –– Butte County Commissioner Frank Walton will hold on to his District 5 seat for at least another term, as he won 61% of the votes in Tuesday’s election against Troy Shockey.
Walton, whose 150 votes compared to Shockey’s 95, told the Pioneer Wednesday that he is ready to continue in his position and thanked those who participated in and supported his campaign.
Numerous attempts to reach Shockey for comment went unreturned.
