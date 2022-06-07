District 31 selects Deibert for senate, Odenbach and Fitzgerald for house

DEADWOOD — Randy Deibert defeated Ron Moeller for the District 31 Senate seat.
Deibert received 2,518 votes while Moeller gained 1,536.
Scott Odenbach and Mary Fitzgerald both won their house seats back.
Odenback won 2,822 votes while Fitzgerald received 2,544.
Mistie Caldwell earned 1,685 votes.
For the full story, read Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
