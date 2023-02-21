Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 15. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
DEADWOOD – Mining, taxes, education, using state resources in hosting lewd or lascivious content, prohibiting certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients, nominating process for candidates for statewide offices, and other current legislation were topics of discussion for Lawrence County legislators at Saturday’s Deadwood cracker barrel.
With a packed house of nearly 85 attendees, Sen. Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, and Representative Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish tackled tough questions submitted in written form in the one-hour forum moderated by Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bob Ewing, who allowed two minutes per legislator per response.
The first question out of the blocks asked the legislators why the state of South Dakota is purchasing land from the federal government, which is responsible for the clean-up surrounding the Gilt Edge Superfund Site, and permitting the exploration for potential gold recovery and how this affects wildlife and wells downhill from the site.
“Well, I am concerned about our water and that our water is clean,” Fitzgerald said. “My husband and I own a ranch in Meade County and Whitewood Creek goes through our property and that is a superfund site. There is a lot of gold in that area, but they can’t mine it, due to the pollution. So I think we have to pay particularly close attention to our natural resources and the beauty of our area and keep our communities safe for generations to come. So, I have a lot of concern about mining – the issue of mining – and making sure that it is done properly so that we can protect our area.”
Odenbach said it’s about balance and wisdom.
“I carry around the 2022 water plan with me and this map that I put on Facebook recently,” he said. “It shows all the different new mining places in the Black Hills. I’m very concerned about it … I do think we have to be really proactive. The Gilt Edge site, some of those things are a testament to the fact that if you’re not proactive at the time, you don’t have a big enough bond, etcetera, to clean things up, the taxpayer’s left holding the bag and if that doesn’t happen, all the people downstream are left holding the bag. I look at our rivers and our streams as something that God gave to everybody. So when we have new mining, for example, there are some people who can make money off of that. There’s economic development benefits. That’s the favorite word in Pierre. Economic development. But we also have to think of all the people who live downstream and may not have a direct interest in that mine … I think we could do better, as a state.”
Deibert said we all know about the site, that it’s a superfund site and that the state of South Dakota was left holding the bag on the Gilt Edge site.
“Now it’s in a position that we’re trying to reclaim it and protect the water,” Deibert said. “So the state, as I understand it, has been working quite some time to acquire the property around the superfund site and inside the superfund site so they can transfer that to the federal government. The federal government is supporting the mining program of another mining company that’s doing some drilling up there right now, that if they reactivate the mine that it would offset the cost of reclamation. That’s the theory, here. You know, we’ve seen the Richmond Hill Mine, which was reclaimed very nicely by a very responsible mining company and it’s had some successes. Unfortunately, this one has not. We have these superfunds that the federal government takes on, which relieves us from, at least, the state taxes on it, but it’s still federal language to our income tax. Whatever we do there, it’s a problem we need to resolve together. And hopefully, the state and the federal government can work with whomever it would take to reclaim that, protect the water, not only onsite, but downstream.”
In regard to a question that asked: “Do you support House Bill 1075, the grocery tax repeal, and if not, why not?”
Deibert said he supports property tax relief.
“I think the counties are overburdened and their only source of revenue is property tax, and we are there paying those bills,” he said. “So, although the grocery tax seems to be a fair tax, which I believe sales tax is, if we could reapply sales tax in our district to relieve our property tax, I’d really like to listen to that discussion, so I’m open to a tax reduction. I’m just leaning toward property tax reduction.”
In regard to a question asking the thoughts of the legislators regarding House Bill 1070 which seeks to create the Center for American Exceptionalism at Black Hills State University, to update K-12 curriculum, Odenbach said he loves this bill and loves this idea.
“This bill passed the House Education Committee last week and this week it came through the Appropriations Committee 8-1,” Odenbach said. “It’s planting a seed and it’s trying to be proactive.”
Odenbach said he would like to make social studies curriculum better.
“We can make it better by trying to do some of our own stuff, here in South Dakota,” Odenbach, going on to say he would also like to promote programs like We the People more. “It teaches kids not to just take information and sit there, but to do what I do, be able to be an active member of society and participate in civic life. We’ve got to do that.”
Odenbach said he would also like to teach students the difference between communist and free market and political systems.
“They’re going to be much less likely to go out and protest and hate this country if they know how great this country is and I don’t apologize for that,” Odenbach said.
When asked to share thoughts regarding House Bill 1116, designed to protect minors from inappropriate entertainment, Fitgerald said that is a hard thing to answer.
“I would never take my children to it,” she said. “I don’t think it should be at a public institution. I don’t think it should be at a university. I guess if people want to have something like that at a private location, I guess I would be accepting of that, but I am against having it at a university where people could be exposed to that. I’d like to have a society with less government involvement and government keeping out of the lives of people. I am uncomfortable with it being at a public institution.”
