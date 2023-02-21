District 31 legislators weigh in on issues at Deadwood cracker barrel copy.jpg

Sen. Randy Deibert, left, Rep. Scott Odenbach, and Rep. Mary Fitzgerald tackled tough questions at a Saturday cracker barrel in Deadwood. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson



DEADWOOD – Mining, taxes, education, using state resources in hosting lewd or lascivious content, prohibiting certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients, nominating process for candidates for statewide offices, and other current legislation were topics of discussion for Lawrence County legislators at Saturday’s Deadwood cracker barrel.

With a packed house of nearly 85 attendees, Sen. Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, Representative Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, and Representative Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish tackled tough questions submitted in written form in the one-hour forum moderated by Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bob Ewing, who allowed two minutes per legislator per response.

