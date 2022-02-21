District 31 legislators weigh in on education, medical marijuana, housing

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High -1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near -10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.