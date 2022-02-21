District 31 legislators weigh in on education, medical marijuana, housing

DEADWOOD — District 31 legislators packed a lot into a 50-minute cracker barrel block of time Saturday morning at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Moderated by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. and sponsored by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, Sen. Tim Johns, R-Lead, Rep. Mary Fitzgerald R-St. Onge, and Rep. Scott Odenbach fielded question cards taken from the floor of roughly 100 attendees, weighing in on such timely topics as education, medical marijuana, housing, and other issues.
Following introductory remarks made by each legislator, several questions regarding education, the hottest topic of the day, were taken.
Each legislator was asked to comment on the question: Could you please reflect on why you voted for House Bill 1012 and HB 1337, when those matters can be dealt with at the local school board level by locally elected officials?
HB 1012 seeks to protect students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts.
HB 1337 seeks to protect elementary and secondary students from political indoctrination.
“I agree with the bills. I personally did not see anything wrong with them,” Fitzgerald said. “I do not feel in any way that they are incorrect.”
“Both these bills came through education committee, and we batted them around substantially,” Odenbach said. “I think both of them were amended somewhat substantially in the education committee.”
Odenbach went on to say that there has been significant controversy surrounding HB 1337 and spoke to the term “divisive concept.”
“I’ve kind of always liked divisive concepts most of my life,” he said. “I think that’s the essence of America is to be able to debate, discuss, understand divisive concepts, so if I thought the bill was something that was truly going to say, Hey, there’s things we just can’t talk about,” I wouldn’t be for that. But you have to get beyond just that term and if you take a look at the bill, it defines what a divisive concept is and it says, for the purposes of this act, so it’s targeting what things we’re saying, hey, we don’t want teachers, people who are the leaders of our kids in schools – our kids listen and look up to their teachers. And it defines that. … Things like that that essentially say we’re going to put people in a box … so I didn’t want to be against that. I think it’s smart and it’s probably something is needed as we try to find the right balance.”
Johns said the two bills have not made it to the Senate yet and have not gone through the hearing process.
“In general, I would agree with the basic concepts. Sometimes the devil’s in the detail, and I want to see the detail,” Johns said. “We need to teach our students history. The good, the bad, and the ugly. And sometimes things that happen historically aren’t that great. They don’t reflect well on us. The Battle of Wounded Knee. That’s not something we’re proud of. But I think kids need to know about it, so I don’t want to sanitize history.”
Johns received a round of applause for his comments.
A question directed to Reps. Fitzgerald and Odenbach asked, “In December, Gov. Kristi Noem posed a 6% increase in state aid for public schools in 2022-2023 school year to provide over $40 million in new money for public education, which would be the largest bump since ’16-‘17, how do you feel about this increase?”
Fitzgerald said she believes education is important.
“I think that local school districts need to run their school districts. Any additional money that we can give them to help educate our children is a good idea,” Fitzgerald said.
Odenbach said, in general, inflation is running at about 8%.
“With that, usual increases, as you know of 2%, 3%, or whatever was deemed not going to cut it this year, so the proposal was 6(%),” Odenbach said. “And I’m going to be supportive of that. I was chair of the teacher compensation review board that met a few times over the summer, and we discussed a number of different factors that go into what teachers are paid. I do think it’s important to remember this 6% is for education. So it’s not going to be just for teacher pay. It’s going to go to school districts to pay for all the things that go into education.”
Johns said South Dakota is last in the country for what teachers are paid.
“That’s a problem. In trying to attract and keep good teachers,” he said. “The problem we have in Lawrence County is, and especially with the Lead-Deadwood School District, is that the money that comes from the state is based upon — your number of students, so you get a per student allocation – but we don’t get that allocation because of our high tax base. So now the Lead-Deadwood School District’s looking for an opt out. We’ve got a problem we’ve got to get figured out. And we need to be treated better on the local level here.”
Johns said there is talk that the school district receives gaming funds.
“Well, that’s true, but that takes away from what they get for the per student allocations,” he said. “The state gives it with one hand, takes it away with the other. Some of it is real troubling and maybe one of these days we’re going to get it figured out. We do need to keep our teachers … at some point, we need to figure out how we’re going to finance education and maybe it’s not going to be per the current method by which we do it.”
The second hottest topic was medical marijuana and cannabis in general, where legislators were asked to weigh in on this question, “Has Pierre had any discussion on how to combat looping, which is one person going to multiple dispensaries and purchasing the legal limit at each location. This is happening in states such as Colorado and is leading to medical marijuana being sold on the black market to kids.”
Fitzgerald said the state is going to do seed to sale tracking and they will have an electronic system, similar to the means by which prescriptions are tracked.
“We are also fighting to make sure that law enforcement has access to that and, then, medical doctors also have access to that, too, so they can see how many certifications -- because doctors will not do a prescription, but a certification – on how many certifications a person has. So it’s going to be tracked just like a medical prescription that you would get anywhere at any pharmacy in South Dakota.”
In regard to housing and Senate Bill 53, legislators were asked to elaborate on the $200 million to assist with workforce housing development and how developers access those funds.
Odenbach said the last revision of the bill he saw was $150 million, with $100 million being American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds, and $50 million coming from the state General Fund.
“Initially it was going to be called workforce housing, or low income housing … but now the proposal, as it really is, is just a way to provide grants, in some instances, or low-interest loans in other instances, for developers to put in the infrastructure, to essentially, prime the pump for more growth and more housing being built with the intended goal being lowering the cost of everybody’s homes, or all housing, because we’re going to ramp up the ability to build more housing,” Odenbach said, adding that the way the bill sits now, the money would be available to developers through the Housing Development Authority in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
“The developers would work either directly with the program administrators in Pierre, or, often with their bankers.”
Odenbach said the problem he has with the bill is that the state is almost co-oping with private bankers to make them agents of these government housing programs.
“What about all the people who have already built a home and invested in a home and are relying on the growth and value of that home and now they’re, essentially competing with the government to do it,” Odenbach said. “You’ve also got issues of inflation, you’ve got issues of finding enough workers and materials and supplies. So this isn’t going to just be a magic fix because we throw $200 million at it, at a problem that was identified as a problem … overall, I’m hesitant to get the government this involved in the housing market.”
Johns said he doesn’t like government being involved in anything other than education, roads, and public safety.
“But maybe this is an area where we need to be involved to some degree, because I don’t think people of the median income can afford a new home or afford a used home and right now, it’s crazy. I’ve been watching the market over in Spearfish and some of these properties have gone up $100,000 since the first of the year, so yeah, the market’s there,” Johns said. “I’m not worried about compensating these people that bought property previously. They’ve got the appreciation and if they wanted to sell today, they’d make all kinds of money on their property. They don’t need to be compensated more.”
An additional cracker barrel is being planned for the end of the legislative session at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
