District 31 cracker barrels set

SPEARFISH — The 2022 District 31 Legislative cracker barrels will be held Saturday, Jan. 29 at the BHSU Joy Center Center and Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Both events will be held at 9 a.m.
The District 31 cracker barrels are organized by the Spearfish and Deadwood chambers to give the community an opportunity to meet with our elected officials.
Legislative cracker barrels in your area offer access to your local legislators, as well as the chance to hear their answers on a variety of legislative topics. Each elected official will give an update on the committees they serve and bills that have been introduced. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions in writing at the event.
Sen. Tim Johns, Rep. Scott Odenbach and Rep. Mary Fitzgerald have been invited to sit as a panel to give updates on the current legislative session. Our legislators are also available at that time to answer questions from the audience. The events are free to attend.
