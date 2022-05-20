District 31 candidates talk money, motorized recreation, marijuana, more housing at MSI Deadwood forum

DEADWOOD — Municipal revenues, gaming revenues, motorized recreation management, recreational marijuana, and the need for more workforce housing were all topics of discussion at the Main Street Initiative-sponsored District 31 candidate forum held at Deadwood City Hall Wednesday.
District 31 Senate Candidates Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, and Ron Moeller, R-Lead, as well as District 31 House Candidates Mistie Caldwell, R-Spearfish, Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, and Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, were in attendance, each weighing in on five prepared questions and three questions from the floor.
None of the five candidates said they would support the passage of legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, but each had an idea of how to regulate it if it should pass.
Moeller said neighboring states, such as Colorado, that have legalized marijuana are in a haze of lethargy.
“For us here in Deadwood and Lead, imagine us walking around during Kool Deadwood Nites and the odor of marijuana is in the air,” Moeller said. “I don’t think that’s the kind of environment that we want here. That’s not the reason we all settled here, that’s not the place we want to grow our families. … Recreational marijuana should not pass. It is not who we are. It is not what we want. It is not what we need.”
Candidates were asked if they were willing to lead the efforts legislatively to help the city of Deadwood modify the distribution of gaming revenues it receives to support historic preservation efforts,
“Capping it in 1995, I think it’s obvious that it’s an archaic form of distribution — 70% going to the general fund, 10% going to the local school districts, reducing state aid dollar for dollar, allowing more money to go statewide, and then 10% going into cities in Lawrence County other than Deadwood, with 10% going to Deadwood,” said Caldwell. “With that, at the very least, when we’re looking at preservation efforts and the cost of preservation, those costs go up, how to utilize all those monies goes up … proportionately putting more of those monies back into Deadwood as those accrued taxes are brought into the state. At the very least, I would love to see an increase based on cost of living and/or sales tax growth.”
Candidates were asked how they would have or did support House Bill 1033 directed at providing assistance to workforce housing in the form of both grants and loans to go toward infrastructure expansion.
Fitzgerald, who voted in support of HB 1033, said this bill was amended and fought several times before legislators settled on the following parameters.
“That was $150 million from the general fund to South Dakota Housing Opportunity Fund, there were loans of $100 million and $50 million in grants, also $50 million ARPA funds and those are to be used for the construction of housing infrastructure,” Fitzgerald said. “Thirty percent does go to communities over 50,000, but 70% does go to communities with less than 70,000. There was a huge concern that that money would not be distributed equally. I talked to a senator and a senator quoted me a President Teddy Roosevelt quote, which is, ‘In a moment of indecision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the second best thing you can do is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing at all. I did vote for HB 1033.”
Candidates were asked to weigh in on the explosion of motorized recreation in the area and asked if the state and legislature should be involved in assisting the United States Forest Service with the management and enforcement of the off-highway vehicle trail system of the Black Hills National Forest.
“We need to take the lead on this,” said Deibert, who has participated in a recent ATV summit sponsored by the Forest Service. “As any government body, we need to drive this as citizens. We’re just starting the assessment phase of the forest plan revision. We need all of you to participate in that … the result of the forest plan revision will address this issue.”
Deibert said that Lawrence County offered to be the enforcement agency on the trail system within the forest.
“And it was not embraced by the Forest Service. So we’re trying to be involved in this, but we really need to have some more of the public in the process,” he added. “In short, if there’s legislation to get us engaged with changing the dynamics of this system, I’m all ears.”
Candidates were asked to weigh in on municipal revenues and the face that Deadwood has less than 1,200 citizens, but entertains nearly 2.5 million visitors with limited revenues and budget demands comparable to a mid-size South Dakota community.
Odenbach said that, yes, he is for working on measures that would reallocate existing funding sources.
“Not so much new funding sources,” Odenbach said. “I don’t want to raise taxes. I don’t want any new taxes,” he said. “We worked hard on that last session, and I think we need to start telling the story about things like the Deadwood grant fund. We could start looking, I think, as far as funding formulas, being smart about maybe it’s not just population-based, but it’s what I’ll call service space and you would somehow measure how many people are served by that municipality, not just how many people actually live there and decide how we want to fund it. … I think the most compelling piece is, really, our population compared to how many — 2.5 million people — we serve here.”
