District 31 candidates talk money, motorized recreation, marijuana, more housing at MSI Deadwood forum

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.