District 31 and Lawrence County Commissioner Candidate Forum to be held this Saturday

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join them for the District 31 and Lawrence Co. Commissioner Candidate Forums slated for May 14 at the High Plains Western Heritage Center. The event will begin with the District 31 Candidate Forum at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Lawrence County Commission Forum beginning at 11 a.m. Both forums will also be streamed live on the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page.
The vote on the June 7 ballot will determine which three candidates will represent District 31 in State Legislature for the next two years. The candidates for House are Incumbent Scott Odenbach, Incumbent Mary Fitzgerald, and Mistie Caldwell. Candidates for District 31 Senate are Randy Deibert and Ron Moeller. For Lawrence County Commission, the June 7th ballot will determine which three Republican candidates will move forward to the November 8th election with Democrat Sherry Bea Smith. Candidates on the June 7th ballot include Incumbent Brandon Flanagan, Incumbent Richard Sleep, Eric Jennings, Ashley Kurtenbach, Delia Prezkuta, and Michael Whalen. The public can submit questions for the candidates in advance by emailing director@spearfishchamber.org. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions in written form at the event, which will then be read by the moderator to the candidates as time allows. For more information or questions regarding the Candidate Forums, contact the Spearfish Chamber at (605) 642-2626.
