Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect District 29 Representative.
Three candidates are vying for two positions. It is a two-year term.
Their answers are published verbatim as we received them.
Gary Cammack
Name and what you do for a living?
Hello, my name is Gary Cammack. I am a rancher and operate a ranch supply store.
What motivated you to run for this office?
The opportunity to have a hand in improving the State of South Dakota, making the decisions that will keep our state moving forward, and preserving our quality of life.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I think I am qualified due to operating my ranch and ranch supply store for the last forty years, having the experience of my fifty-year marriage, raising four boys, ten grandchildren, having served four years as the Meade County Commissioner, two years in the House of Representatives, eight years as a Senator, and serving as President Pro tempore of the Senate and Senate Majority Leader.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Local newspapers are very important! In most cases it is the only reporting done on local boards and commissions.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The most important issues I believe that need to be addressed in my district is to maintain adequate funding for education, as well as maintaining funding for infrastructure (roads and bridges) and addressing property tax relief.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Funding for education. Look for opportunities for school districts to cooperate to identify cost-saving measures by school districts working together.
Funding for infrastructure. To make sure that with the growing popularity of electric vehicles that they pay their fair share of road tax.
Addressing property tax relief. Make sure that all classifications of assessments are equitably divided between residential, commercial, and agricultural.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe that we have done a good job of attracting new businesses and encouraging growth of existing enterprises. I will continue to keep the state of South Dakota a business friendly state.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My decisions are tempered by my life experiences in our family life, church, agriculture, and business; being involved in working to improve my own community. I have been involved in fundraising, planning and the through completion of the baseball fields, the Central Meade County Community Center, Union Center Fire Hall, Union Center Community Baptist Church, and the Union Center Cemetery.
How would you make state government more transparent?
I believe that South Dakota does a good job of providing transparency. There is always room for improvement in helping citizens navigate websites and information.
South Dakota saw its first impeachment this year. Would you make changes to state law regarding such? Why or why not?
No, I would not recommend any changes, because in the end, the system worked as it was designed to.
It was just announced that President Biden is slated to pardon thousands of Americans charged with “simple possession of marijuana.” Do you support this? Yes or No? And should the state take a serious look at legalizing recreational marijuana regardless of the outcome of IM27? Why or why not?
No. In many cases the federal charges would have been pleaded back to a lesser charge of possession of marijuana, so in many cases the crime the individual was convicted of did not necessarily reflect the actual crime committed.
I believe that the outcome of the IM27 will speak for itself.
Why does the government have any say in a person’s medical choices?
The government shouldn’t have a say in a person’s medical choices until it affects another human life.
Are you in favor of charging a woman who had an abortion with a crime? Why or why not?
No. It would serve no purpose and only complicate a very complicated situation.
Kirk Chaffee
Name and what you do for a living?
Kirk Chaffee, retired Meade County department head.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am motivated by the desire and opportunity to help serve our community. Knowing that the next four years will bring about a lot of changes for Meade Country and District 29, I wanted to be a part in helping shape the future.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
The most applicable qualifications I have are from the many years of my working with local government agencies. I had the opportunity to represent Meade County in various municipal, state, and federal interactions. Currently I am a Majority Whip Leader within the House of Representees, a position to mentor and guide other legislators. I am also Chair of the Ag Land Assessment and Oversite Committee.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Yes, More fact based news is always appreciated.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The preparations needed for the rapid growth our district is experiencing. This climb in growth rates is predicted to continue for the next few years. Meade County is a great place live; the challenge will be to keep it that way.
The potential of escalading property taxes due to inflation or outside economic forces.
Abortion Issues
How do you intend to solve these issues?
In order to help solve this issue, the first step has already happened. Meade County is seeking input for the revisions of the comprehensive plan, (meadecounty.org).
Continue to work on legislation to lessen the rapid increases due to the upswing in our recent housing markets.
No doubt, abortion Issues will continue to be discussed for years to come. This next session I am predicting may bills to be brought. I will continue to vote in alignment of my ProLife beliefs.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
There are a number of things that are working for our district; one of which is our need to continue keeping South Dakota’s economy strong with its upward trajectory of being a great place to live and a business-friendly atmosphere. Broadband infrastructure and our strong economy will continue the growth of new and emerging business opportunities and jobs for our young people.
Because of steps already taken, South Dakota has done very well in a variety of areas including being ranked #1 Fiscal stability (Barron’s), # 2 Best business climate (Tax Foundation 2022), #2 Best quality of life (US News), Travel and Leisure named the Black Hills in the Top Ten Places to Travel 2021, and now we have an emerging top cybersecurity industry to be proud of.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Mostly, I have 8 grandchildren that give me perspective on what is truly important.
I do enjoy working for the people of Dist 29 Meade County.
How would you make state government more transparent?
South Dakota Department of Revenue Property Tax Information Portal has just been added for that purpose, check it out at https://sdproptax.info/
South Dakota saw its first impeachment this year. Would you make changes to state law regarding such? Why or why not?
I am not working on any draft legislation on this topic. We now have a model for future legislators to review.
It was just announced that President Biden is slated to pardon thousands of Americans charged with “simple possession of marijuana.” Do you support this? Yes or No? And should the state take a serious look at legalizing recreational marijuana regardless of the outcome of IM27? Why or why not?
No, It was and still is a crime. Yes, we should continue seriously look at the effects of legalizing by studying the states that have…..are they in better shape?
Why does the government have any say in a person’s medical choices?
If you’re referring to abortion, for the protection of a human life.
Are you in favor of charging a woman who had an abortion with a crime? Why or why not?
No, I believe the mother more than likely may have been under a great deal of duress by others. It is a difficult discussion but it must be conducted with care and compassion.
Sean Natchke
Name and what you do for a living?
Sean Natchke. I am a heavy equipment operator at Wharf Resources in Lead SD.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Seeing a need for a non-career politician - an average Joe - to finally say enough is enough and stand up for what the people actually want. To follow the people’s vote, and not a personal agenda.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I am not here for the money. I am not here to be bought out. I actually care what the people want. I do not follow party agendas. I am here to actually vote and lobby for what will help the voters.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Absolutely. I believe community newspapers give a more personalized touch on the news. You know the story is being offered by someone who is in your community.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
The leading issue i hear about the most is how much property taxes gave been raised. This is due to the influx of our of state residents paying a higher than market price for homes in order to move here.
A second issue I see is the need for better infrastructure.
Lastly, the cost of living has raised dramatically. This in hand makes it harder for the average person to survive even when working multiple jobs or over time.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Thisnis hard to do in such a limited room to respond.
Although i support growth, Placing a cap on property taxes and how much they can be raised in the event of population influx would be one temporary fix.
Making sure the money that is being allocated to road maintenance is being used for that. Making a survey of what roads have not had maintenance in the longest of time and working in order to help forgotten roads, drains, and ditches not be overlooked.
Lastly, even though hard from the state house level, I would like to push no tax on overtime wages. From a state level we do not have a state income tax, but federally, I would support and push as much as possible to achieve no tax on overtime wages.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
The management of the Sturgis motorcycle rally is fickle. It’s a beast in it’s own. Since District 29 mainly composes of Meade County, I would like to help maintain a better relationship of city to state in this manner.
What else do you want people to know about you?
As I said before, I am an average, blue jean wearing, grease on my hands, hard working American. I see many of my peers struggling just to make it pay check to pay check. I want to help as much as I can, where I can. Just know that if I am voted it, I will always vote for less taxes, and more freedoms. In some cases we have too much Government in our lives, and I vieve that in our case, less can be more.
How would you make state government more transparent?
Being open and honest. Pushing to continue that honesty is the best way to keep transparency. There’s no need to hide things from the public. We don’t need to be trying to sneak extra laws into larger bills, or cover for people that might hit people on the side of the road. Own up to our mistakes and push for a better future.
South Dakota saw its first impeachment this year. Would you make changes to state law regarding such? Why or why not?
I think the average constipuent in district 29 saw the overseeing of this impeachment as a cover-up. That’s just my personal interpretation of it. My personal opinion on the matter, I believe that protocols were not followed. All public officials need to be held at a higher standard. So what I make changes? Absolutely. Holding a government office does not put you above any laws. In the case of this impeachment, I think going forward, we need to do a better job of holding people to this higher standard.
It was just announced that President Biden is slated to pardon thousands of Americans charged with “simple possession of marijuana.” Do you support this? Yes or No? And should the state take a serious look at legalizing recreational marijuana regardless of the outcome of IM27? Why or why not?
I do support this. I would support a federal decriminalization of marijuana even more. I personally have never tried marijuana, but I see the benefit for those medically that need it, and financially for the state. Not only with the income from marijuana help our schools, infrastructure, and overall future betterment, adjust the strain on the legal system from people with simple possession takes up a lot of taxpayer dollars and efforts. Above all else, the people voted that they wanted to pass both recreational and medical marijuana. I feel that every politician or official that did not support the People’s voice, failed their demographic. We as politicians are not here to promote our personal feelings, we are here to be the voice of the voter.
Why does the government have any say in a person’s medical choices?
A person’s medical choices need to be between them, and their doctor. Until every politician is medically trained, I don’t believe they should have much say it all.
Are you in favor of charging a woman who had an abortion with a crime? Why or why not?
The official stance as a libertarian, says we have no stance on this. I personally believe Life is to be treasured and valued. An unwarranted death of an infant is never good, whether it’s born or not... But with that being said my personal opinion should not be forced onto somebody else. I think a woman’s body is their decision, and it should be discussed with their doctor and trained professionals before it should be discussed by politicians.
