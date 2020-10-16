District 29 House Representatives

Citizens head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to elect candidates for District 29 House Representative. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a two-year term. The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Dean Wink
Name and what do you do for a living?
Dean Wink
My wife and I own and operate a commercial cattle ranch located in the eastern part of Meade County near Howes Corner.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was raised believing that everyone should try to give back something to their community in some form or fashion. That can be as a fire fighter, rodeo worker or anybody that wants to try to make their community a better place to live, work or raise a family.
I’m very concerned that our State could be facing some economic challenges in the near future. I’d like to be a part of a practical common sense approach as a member of the SD House of Representatives.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My experience in the legislature from 2008-2016, I believe, gave me an opportunity to work with the budget on several levels. I served on the Appropriations Committee for my first two terms (4 years) and as Chairman in my second term. In 2011, Governor Daugaard asked the legislature to help him eliminate a 120 million dollar structural deficit. Working together with the Senate, we were successful in doing so. My last two terms, as Speaker Pro Team and eventually as Speaker of the House, I was able to work with the various committees in order to present balanced budgets as mandated by our Constitution.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Before entering the legislature, I served on the Meade County Commission as vice chair for six years and more recently as an officer in our local church and township.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I’ve attended county commission and school board meetings when there was something on the agenda that I wanted to know more about.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I’ve subscribed to several area newspapers in order to keep current with activities and events that might be helpful in keeping me informed.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Currently, the coronaviris has kept everyone on edge and trying to learn more about it. Usually, the topics most talked about would be taxes, schools, infrastructure needs and economic development.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Working with groups and organizations that are trying to improve all of these areas of concern and interest.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Staying active in various interest groups, researching issues that may come before the legislature in the form of a bill.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to the legislature?
Fiscal responsibility that involves long term planning.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
To continue reflecting the interests, concerns and values of District 29 constituents.
What else do you want people to know about you?
That I appreciate their support in the past and will continue to do my best in representing their interest and the interest of the entire state.
How should the state prioritize its budget given the strong likelihood that revenue will likely be lower in the coming year than in years’ past?
Continue to review each area of state government with an eye to increasing efficiencies and spending our tax dollars prudently.
Newspapers publish legal notices and meeting minutes for local governments and do so as an independent third-party while maintaining a permanent record for these. So you support this preferred method of informing local taxpayers? Why or why not?
Yes! It’s a system that seems to have worked in the past and I see no reason to change it now.
Gov. Kristi Noem did not mandate quarantines, mask wearing, and other measures that most other states implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she promoted large gatherings such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, fairs, rodeos, and Fourth of July celebrations. Do you support the way she has handled the pandemic? Why or why not?
Governor Noem has asked the people of South Dakota to practice individual responsibility! Given our history and independent culture, I believe this is the only way we are going to win this battle with the Covid 19 virus.
South Dakota has made strides in requiring more transparency in government. But, there is always that could be done. What would you like to see become more transparent in state government?
I don’t have any particular area to examine at this time but am always willing to listen to new proposals.
Two ballot measures before the public this year are the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana. So you support either ballot measure? Why or why not?
I do not support the legalization of recreational marijuana. It’s been shown to be a gateway drug for many other more harmful and dangerous drugs. Various studies have demonstrated that there are useful medical purposes for it at times but I’m not convinced that the rewards outweigh the risks involved in legalizing it.
A ballot measure changing the state constitution in South Dakota to allow for sports betting in Deadwood is up to the voters this year. Do you support this constitutional amendment? Why or why not?
I do not support changing the constitution to allow sports betting in Deadwood. Gambling can be just as much an addiction as drugs or alcohol and has ruined many lives and marriages. We don’t need to add to anything that promotes behaviors that have a negative impact on peoples lives.
Jade Addison
Name and what do you do for a living?
Jade Addison, I work for a living serving the public.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I think people need to have choices. Elected representatives are to work for the voters. Our representatives must work for people!
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
To be eligible to serve in the South Dakota House of Representatives, a candidate must be: A U.S. citizen at the time of filing, 21 years old at the filing deadline time, A two-year resident of South Dakota at the filing deadline time, May not have been convicted of bribery, perjury or other infamous crime; may not have illegally taken “public moneys”
A qualified voter. A qualified voter is someone who is: A U.S. citizen, reside in South Dakota, at least 18 years old on or before the next election, not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction which included imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary system, not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law, not have served 4 consecutive terms
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
None
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I was not counting.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
No.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Road improvement, education and health care.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Hopefully, by working with other members of the state legislature.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
(Candidate did not answer the question.)
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to the legislature?
I would like to see more unity.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Civil discussion.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I believe it is important to honor the United States Constitution.
How should the state prioritize its budget given the strong likelihood that revenue will likely be lower in the coming year than in years’ past?
(Candidate did not answer the question.)
Newspapers publish legal notices and meeting minutes for local governments and do so as an independent third-party while maintaining a permanent record for these. So you support this preferred method of informing local taxpayers? Why or why not?
I do support this, because not everyone has internet access or wants to have internet access.
Gov. Kristi Noem did not mandate quarantines, mask wearing, and other measures that most other states implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she promoted large gatherings such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, fairs, rodeos, and Fourth of July celebrations. Do you support the way she has handled the pandemic? Why or why not?
No. I think it was reckless to promote the large gatherings. I think there are people who would not have come had the events not been promoted. I believe Governor Noem did not and does not consider the health and wellness of the citizens of South Dakota.
South Dakota has made strides in requiring more transparency in government. But, there is always that could be done. What would you like to see become more transparent in state government.
(Candidate did not answer the question.)
Two ballot measures before the public this year are the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana. So you support either ballot measure? Why or why not?
No. I do not like what I have seen in Colorado.
A ballot measure changing the state constitution in South Dakota to allow for sports betting in Deadwood is up to the voters this year. Do you support this constitutional amendment? Why or why not?
No, there is enough gambling opportunities in Deadwood.
Kirk Chaffee
Name and what do you do for a living?
Kirk Chaffee
I currently represent District 29 in the House as the incumbent. I am semi-retired and operate Kirk Chaffee Consulting which focuses on agricultural property tax issues. I am currently seated on the House Taxation and House Local Government Committees. I am also a member of the legislatures standing ‘Ag Land Assessment Task Force’ committee. The rest of the time, my wife Michelle and I enjoy our six grandchildren.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I was motivated by the desire to be a positive part of this community and as such, felt an obligation to help ensure its continued success. I have the time, background and practical experience to offer that help. I was also motivated by others in the community that through the years witnessed my dedication to the community and encouraged me to run. For the past 35+ years I have been involved volunteering, helping and working to make this a great community for all of us. I would like to continue to do this as your Representative.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
This position, above anything else, requires you to be a “Statesman” that can engage in civil conversation, cordially debate and the ability to bring meaningful legislation. I have been able to demonstrate those qualities in my first term by bringing very successful legislation that in turn became meaningful laws that streamlined processes and benefited taxpayers. I have a deep understanding of our property tax system. I have a more than casual familiarity as to the scope and function of the various city, county and state offices. I also have experience with database management and the ability to analyze information to make informed decisions.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Over the last 35 years I’ve fulfilled leadership roles running the gamut from president of the Sturgis Jaycees to president of County professional organizations. In 2005 Meade County Commissioner appointed me to provide supporting role in ‘Saving Ellsworth’ during the base closure, hearings. I was member of the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, a community transportation planning organization dealing with federal, state, county, and municipal infrastructure. Original and current sitting member of the Ag Land Assessment Oversight Task Force established in 2008. Elected to serve as the Secretary for the Black Hills Association of County Commissioners in 2015. I have served on numerous boards representing Meade County with Bureau of Land Management and Black Hills National Forest dealing with land use planning and private property interface. Sturgis Economic development Board Member serving for over 10 years.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
With my background in local government, a week doesn’t go by that I don’t have at least one conversation with members of the county commission across the state, city council or other leaders in my district. Whether it is attending meetings with State Game and Fish on area depredation management, Black Hills County Commissioners or local ambulance district, I attempt to attend all meetings which I have been invited by a board or citizen.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
Yes, my wife and I enjoy reading the BH Pioneer as well as other papers in the immediate area including the Faith Independent and the Belle Fourche Beacon.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
• The agriculture economy, and the downturn on cattle and crops markets.
• Helping small business that were unusually hit hard by Covid.
• Promoting new business and workforce development.
• Affordable housing to keep our next generation in South Dakota.
• Planning and preparation in anticipation of Ellsworth Air Force Base getting the new B-21 Raider and the dramatic grow in the Black Hills associated with its arrival.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
These are big and complicated issues; I intend to continue to make use and work with the interested parties that have the expertise in these fields.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
We all receive the benefit of South Dakotas S&P’s AAA credit rating allowing our communities the opportunity for lowest interest rates when issuing bonds. By keeping a balanced budget and conservative spending we should be able to maintain this rating
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to the legislature?
The creation of common sense legislation that is; needed, meaningful and prudent, that are a product of open civil debate that are true, just, and is the best for Dist 29 and South Dakota.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
South Dakota is a great place to live. After watching the news for the past 6 months, I wish to accomplish that we, “South Dakota” do not turn out like some other notable cities and states.
I hope to accomplish that South Dakota remains a great place to raise a family and start a business.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I’ve enjoyed the challenges of serving in the legislature and look forward to working hard the next two years. I come with decades of expertise in dealing with Local, State and Federal Agencies and the same amount of time working with and helping small citizen groups. I work on solving problems by focusing on issues and facts and less on emotion and drama. I can tap into practical, previous experiences and keep clear focus on the objectives at hand.
How should the state prioritize its budget given the strong likelihood that revenue will likely be lower in the coming year than in years’ past?
I am optimistic that South Dakota will continue to fair well as compared to pre-covid or even other states. The state should prioritize its budget just like the vast majority of us do, budget/pay for the things we HAVE to pay and let some of the things that are not immediately essential set on the back burner until we can afford them.
Newspapers publish legal notices and meeting minutes for local governments and do so as an independent third-party while maintaining a permanent record for these. So you support this preferred method of informing local taxpayers? Why or why not?
Yes, I support that idea. Archiving legal notices as they appear at time of publication is the first/best place to find the historical context of what is happing today.
Gov. Kristi Noem did not mandate quarantines, mask wearing, and other measures that most other states implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, she promoted large gatherings such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, fairs, rodeos, and Fourth of July celebrations. Do you support the way she has handled the pandemic? Why or why not?
I think Governor Noem has done and continues to do an outstanding job. Our Governor informed us of CDC preferred guidelines and allowed the citizens to exercise their choices, freedoms and decisions on how to best take care of your own health while at the same time ensuring the health care system is able to handle the capacity. The Governor has also I have received many positive remarks from people within Dist 29 as well as people from other parts of SD and surrounding states.
South Dakota has made strides in requiring more transparency in government. But, there is always that could be done. What would you like to see become more transparent in state government?
Recipient(s) Select or type date Page 4
I think government should always have that introspective approach of what more can been done on ensuring transparency, I think South Dakota is in a good spot regarding that. I would only caution that “government” also has a lot of your personal information, so some safe guards should be in place to keep that information secure.
Two ballot measures before the public this year are the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana. So you support either ballot measure? Why or why not?
I will 100% support whatever the decision of the voters in Dist 29 make in November. Personally, I will be voting no on the legalization. I have been invited and attended several Northern Hills Drug Court Graduations and have seen first-hand, real-life local perspective on the dangers associated with legalization.
A ballot measure changing the state constitution in South Dakota to allow for sports betting in Deadwood is up to the voters this year. Do you support this constitutional amendment? Why or why not?
I support sports betting. I support it for the same reason South Dakota residence have continued to vote for gaming in Deadwood, it is a big boost to our tourism industry. With Agriculture, tourism is the economic driver for western South Dakota, tourism is made up of the hundreds of small business that we so desperately need and depend on.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.