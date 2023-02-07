SPEARFISH — Distinguished Friends of the Hatchery Awards were presented at the Booth Society’s Annual Meeting on Jan. 24. Recipients were the creators of the “Let’s Feed the Fish” book, Dr. James Hess, and the National Fish Hatchery System Sesquicentennial Team.
“Let’s Feed the Fish,” a children’s book authored by Joanna Jones, Kindra Gordon, and Karen Holzer and illustrated by Bill Feterl was published in 2021, the year of the hatchery’s 125th anniversary. The text and illustrations tell the story of two young boys visiting the hatchery, incorporating history, art, science, appreciation of public lands and adventure.
“This book is so much more than a children’s book. It is advocacy for the hatchery, educational for all ages and provides a historical snapshot in time of what the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery was like in 2021. It will be an invaluable resource for years to come.” Local United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) staff said.
Dr. James Hess is recognized for his long time support of the hatchery with years of visiting the hatchery and fond members for himself and his family. His financial contributions will make an impact on the investment and commitment needed for the Fisheries Museum Exhibit Renovation Project, along with a Hatchery Termesphere, created by Dick Termes. The termesphere will be displayed at the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery.
The National Fish Hatchery System Sesquicentennial Team is recognized for their efforts to coordinate the celebration of the 150th anniversary of National Fish Hatchery System. They designed a logo, designed webpages, and provided resources to other hatcheries across to nation to celebrate. The team republished a historic 1960’s cookbook and are putting together a quilt with squares from each National Fish Hatchery. In conjunction with the USFWS Retirees Association, they hosted a weeklong conference in Spearfish in June 2022 to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
The Distinguished Friends are chosen for their roles of leadership, support, direction, cooperation, program support and contributions, fulfilling the mission and goals of the Booth Society. The Booth Society is the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives located in Spearfish SD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.