hatchery awards.jpg

Distinguished Friends of the Hatchery Awards were presented on Jan. 24. Courtesy photo

Pioneer staff reports

SPEARFISH — Distinguished Friends of the Hatchery Awards were presented at the Booth Society’s Annual Meeting on Jan. 24. Recipients were the creators of the “Let’s Feed the Fish” book, Dr. James Hess, and the National Fish Hatchery System Sesquicentennial Team.

