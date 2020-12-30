Dispatch agreement set to expire as Butte County, Belle Fourche spar over terms

BELLE FOURCHE –– Although the Butte County Commission approved an updated three-year dispatch contract with Belle Fourche during its Dec. 15 meeting, the Belle Fourche City Council has yet to come to an agreement as the current contract expires Thursday.
The city of Belle Fourche has contracted with Butte County to provide dispatch operations since 2007.
The updated agreement issue was initially discussed during the Dec. 1 county commission meeting when Belle Fourche Mayor Gloria Landphere approached the county with an updated agreement drafted by Dwight Gubbrud, one of the city’s attorneys. Lamphere told the county commission she’d like to get the document approved by the board as quickly as possible so that she could have it ready for the city council’s approval at its Dec. 7 meeting, six days later.
However, LeEllen McCartney, the county’s civil attorney, told Landphere and the commissioners that she had not had sufficient time to review the document to offer it for their approval. McCartney worked on some tweaks that would better protect the interest of the county going forward and the commission approved it Dec. 15.
The contract was then in the hands of the city for its expected approval.
On Dec. 18, the city held a special meeting. The only item on the agenda was an executive session to consult with “legal counsel about contractual matters.” It is not clear whether the meeting was to discuss the dispatch agreement, but no action was taken following a 51-minute discussion behind closed doors.
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere told the Pioneer Tuesday that although the agreement will likely lapse prior to having another in place, nothing will change in the meantime.
“Nothing is going to change in our operations,” he said. “We’ll still provide service.”
The two parties have not yet reached an agreeable middle ground related to some of the agreement’s details. Lamphere said money is one of the items of contention.
In the past, the county and the city have operated under three-year agreements. Within the agreement, a payment provision section outlines the financial obligations of each party.
In the 2018-2020 agreement, Belle Fourche agreed to pay up to $267,000 for 2018, $272,400 for 2019, and $277,800 for 2020.
Although the county and city split the operation expenses down the middle in theory, the county has historically picked up the tab for any overages caused by extra expenses or state-mandated technological upgrades. And those additional expenses can add up quickly.
Approximately five years ago, the county performed $500,000 worth of state-mandated dispatch upgrades. Lamphere said those types of required upgrades are not rare and that if the county wants to continue to operate a dispatch center, they have no choice but to pony up the money.
Because of this, Lamphere doesn’t feel it is feasible for the parties to agree to a flat dollar amount over a three-year period.
“We continuously get requirements from the state to do (upgrades),” he said. “We kind of have an idea what’s coming forward (in required upgrades), but case in point is the texting to 911. It is implemented in some places … the 911 board could just say, ‘OK, this is the expectation of a PSAP (public-safety answering point), and this is what we want. You’re going to be mandated … you’re going to have to have two people (dispatchers) on 27/7.’ Well, right now, we don’t.”
In 2019, the South Dakota 911 Coordination Board began converting to an enhanced system that can accept text messages, in addition to phone calls, with the 911 system.
And had the state handed down that requirement during the current agreement, Butte County would have been on the hook for all the extra costs of upgrading its technology to accommodate the new requirement. Additionally, and likely the most expensive part of this equation, according to Lamphere, the county would be paying well over $100,000 extra, just in staffing.
“The way that the contract reads, it allows for growth, but it doesn’t allow for an addition of two more people … the dollar amount is already written into the contract and we can’t really have that,” he said. “We’ve got to have the wording that if we have mandates that are going to require more operating budget, we need to be able to talk about that. Because it is expensive.”
Lamphere said that if he wasn’t expecting to be required by the state to add more staff in the next three years, the current contract would be suitable.
“It’s not a free reign that we can just increase costs because we feel like it … it’ll be stuff that coming from the state,” he said. “They (the city) need to know it don’t matter what we increase it, we’re (Butte County is) going to be responsible for 50% of that. But we do want them responsible for 50%, as well.”
Lamphere is trying to stay optimistic.
“I think we’re going to get through this … I just don’t know about five years from now,” he said. “We’ve just really got to take this one step at a time as we continue to go forward.”
Mayor Gloria Landphere said the city has not yet approved an agreement.
“Actually, we’re going to try and meet with the county … we have some work to do,” she said.
Landphere declined to give more details about the holdup or when a meeting of the minds may take place.
