Director of Booth Hatchery receives major award

SPEARFISH — Carlos Martinez, Director of D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, has been awarded a prestigious award, the Department of the Interior’s Meritorious Service Award.
The Meritorious Service Award is the second highest honorary recognition granted to employees of the Department of the Interior. It is presented for an important contribution to science or management, a notable career, superior service in administration or in the execution of duties, or initiative in devising new and improved work methods and procedures.
Martinez was awarded for his outstanding leadership as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Broodstock Coordinator.
His efforts maintained distinct species and strains of inland salmonids nationwide to ensure the availability of an adequate number of salmonid eggs to satisfy fisheries priorities and the biological requirements of resource management. Martinez coordinates approximately 65 million eggs each year, which are provided annually to federal, state, tribal and private fishery agencies.
Martinez serves as the Director of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and National Fish and Aquatic Conservation Archives and has performed the National Broodstock Coordinator position as an auxiliary duty for the last fourteen years. The award was presented to Martinez in front of his peers at the annual National Broodstock meeting, in Deadwood.
