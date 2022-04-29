Dignity after death

SPEARFISH –—Throughout human existence various cultures and religions have developed different practices to cope with the remains of those who have passed, but the common thread every civilization has shared is the need to regard those remains with reverence and compassion.
“It’s the emotional attachment, for sure,” explained Damon Isburg, funeral director and owner of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. “That’s, I think, just human nature and the compassion (and love) that we have for one another that does that.”
Isburg is the son of a funeral director as well, so he’s been a part of the funeral industry all his life. It’s a unique business to be in, according to Isburg.
“Each family deals with death differently, and each person does, and so we need to know that and recognize that and try and handle that, which ever way is best for that particular situation,” he said.
People have been burying their dead for the past 130,000 years and in America, which has followed predominately Christian traditions throughout its history, burial has always been the most common way to send off a loved one. But new data from the Cremation Association of America, and the National Funeral Directors Association show that cremation has been emerging as much more desirable option throughout the country. More than half of the Americans who died in 2020 were cremated, and it’s estimated that by 2040, four out of five Americans will be cremated after death.
Here in the Black Hills, Isburg said that trend has followed suit for a number of reasons.
“It’s more economical, you know, that makes sense, but today’s society is different,” he said. “We generally don’t live next to our parents, next to our grandparents, we don’t generally stay in the same town, there’s just different opportunities, we’ve become a mobile society.”
Cremations provide people with the time to assemble loved ones and plan arrangements without the pressure of having to prepare a body for burial. Isburg also said he has seen a shift in the way some people approach the passing of a loved one, one more towards a celebration of their life as opposed to the dower mourning of their death.
“(Cremation) gives them options that way,” Isburg said. “It’s just another option or form or disposition that’s become more accepted widely.”
Around four years ago Isburg built a crematory on the property so the funeral home is capable of providing cremation on site.
“When someone passes away, that body does not leave our care from start to finish,” he said.
Isburg’s crematory goes even a step further, by allowing the bereaved to view the body of their loved one as it is placed into the incinerator for cremation, affording them one final moment of closure, and assurance that the cremains they walk away with are indeed that of their loved one.
“It hasn’t been real popular, but for those that wanted that, it’s important,” Isburg said.
As land use and environmental concerns become more prevalent factors when considering after death arrangements, cremation offers a wider range of options, from leaving a much smaller footprint in burial, to scattering, to even incorporating a loved one’s ashes into artworks, such as paintings, tattoo ink, and glassblowing.
“What I always suggest is have a plan as far as what you’re going to do with the cremains, be it scattering, or burying, I think it’s a good idea to have a plan there,” Isburg said.
A relatively new method of dispensation is a “clean,” or “green” burial, where in the body is prepared without the use of harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde.
“Basically what we’re cutting out there would be the embalming,” Isburg said. “And we would use materials that are basically biodegradable, like an all wood casket.”
Isburg said green burials can take place at any cemetery, but there are no exclusively “green cemeteries” in the area as of yet.
“On the coasts … they have green cemeteries, the whole cemetery, you don’t see any monuments or anything,” he explained.
Much like spreading the ashes of a loved one around a garden or wooded area, green cemeteries put one’s remains to use as, for lack of a better term, a sort of fertilizer. Most green cemeteries are areas that have been classified as parks or other green spaces where people can bike, hike, and enjoy being outdoors without the stigma of wandering through a cemetery.
“Human life, we’re going to treat it with dignity regardless of belief,” Isburg said of his profession.
There’s no wrong way to mourn the passing of a loved one, whether it’s through an elaborate memorial service, a celebration of life, or a simple final send off. But when loss does occur it’s important that those who are left behind understand what options are available to them to bring them some closure and comfort.
“Everybody has their own tastes and desires when that comes, or maybe they don’t,” Isburg said. “So we’re here to help guide them through that process. It’s going to be painful, but just to ease some of that from them. That’s what we’re here for.”
For a short, but in depth look at the history of cemeteries, visit https://ed.ted.com/lessons/the-fascinating-history-of-cemeteries-keith-eggener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.