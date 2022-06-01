STURGIS — Honor, courage and sacrifice — those are just some of the words used to recognize our country’s fallen heroes, Gov. Kristi Noem told those gathered at a rainy Memorial Day service at Black Hills National Cemetery Monday.
This was the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said Director Terry Corkins. Private ceremonies have been held the past two years to limit the number of people gathered.
“It is refreshing to see so many of you gathered here today to recognize the supreme sacrifice by those service members who gave everything for our country,” he said. “We owe it to them to take some time out and pay our respects, and to reflect on the cost of freedom.”
Noem agreed saying: “We pay our respects today, but we also look inward and consider what we are doing to continue to honor the sacrifices of these soldiers.”
She harkened back to the words of President Abraham Lincoln who said, “From these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here, gave the last full measure of devotion.”
But the day to remember the fallen doesn’t have to be somber, the governor said. She encouraged those on hands to laugh and smile as they shared stories of their loved ones.
Noem said this is the first Memorial Day in 20 years that the United States has not been actively engaged in war overseas. She also shared that in the last two decades, South Dakota has lost 36 brave men and women in conflicts. All told, South Dakota has laid to rest 3,073 individuals who have died in service to their country.
The Black Hills National Cemetery held two ceremonies Monday, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. The 11 a.m. ceremony was sponsored by the South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars, with the National Senior Vice Commander of the VFW Timothy Borland serving as the keynote speaker. The 1 p.m. ceremony was sponsored by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
Borland, who served in the United States Army from 1979 to 2007, told those gathered to remember the sacrifices made by those who served.
“I feel so blessed that I’m still here. I’m still here honoring our veterans every day,” he said “So, when you go home, don’t mourn who you lost, celebrate their life. They served their country because they believe in the United States of America.”
