RAPID CITY — A new, $50 million outpatient Veterans Affairs clinic took its first major step towards completion with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.
“This project – so many people have worked on it for nearly two decades,” said Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International, which has been working closely with the Black Hills VA Health Care System for the past two years to design the new facility.
The project has been in the works for the past 17 years. The ground breaking ceremony was attended by local and state official, both past and present, as well as active and retired military representatives, all of whom have been involved with the project at some point.
Representing the city of Rapid City, council member Jason Salamun, who is himself a veteran, explained the meaning of the phrase “Charlie Mike” to the crowd.
“’Charlie Mike’ means ‘continue mission,’ that means no matter the obstacle, no matter what comes up you keep moving forward,” Salamun said. “Because of all of your work, because of your support, we can help veterans continue mission, ‘Charlie Mike’, as we move forward.”
Speaking on behalf of the South Dakota National Guard was Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette, who informed the crowd that the South Dakota National Guard has had soldiers and airmen deployed every single day since Sept. 11, 2001, with the exception of 42 days.
“So you think about the number of veterans that are coming back and are entering into this system … this is extremely important to us,” he said. I personally think that we have the very best VA, here in the Black Hills.”
Lt. Gov. Larry Rohden expressed his pride in the state’s ability to serve its veterans, and praised the new facility as a milestone in that service.
“There’s a reason that South Dakota is the home to over 65,000 veterans, over 7,000 right here in the Rapid City area. Its because we know how to take care of our people who made sure our freedoms would always be protected and preserved,” Rhoden said.
Sandra Horsman, director of the Black Hills VA Health System said the state of the art facility would expand physical therapy, mental health, whole health, lab and pharmacy service for the veterans who receive care in the Rapid City area as well as focus on patient comfort, with bigger waiting rooms and canteen services.
“This is going to a wonderful place for our veterans to come,” she said.
Horsman said female veterans are the fastest growing demographic for the VA. She said the new facility would be the first to house a specialized women’s care clinic, rather than being retrofitted to meet those specific needs.
“It’s new for the VA, serving as many female veterans as they do,” she said. “And women’s health care needs are different.”
Sen. Mike Rounds was unable to attend the ceremony due to a family obligation, and Rep. Dusty Johnson was stuck in D.C. as the House was still in session, but Senator John Thune was there to break ground on the new facility.
Thune, who has been advocating for the new facility since its inception, said there are a lot of debates to be had about the role of the government in America, but one undeniable role the government must play, is to take care of our veterans.
“When Lincoln said, ‘our job is to care for him who has born the battle and for his wife and for his orphan,’” Thune quoted. “It’s a mission statement that the VA holds true to, to this day.”
The Black Hills VA Health System services anywhere between 90,000 – 95,000 veterans from a coverage area spanning southern portions of North Dakota to the northwest corner of Nebraska, and from the eastern side of Wyoming to Pierre. The new facility is planned for 17,000 square feet, but Horsman said she hopes to expand that to 45,000 square feet of usable space, and is expected to be completed in February of 2023.
