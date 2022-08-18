Diggers to host RC Christian with new Ferguson Field sound system

DEADWOOD — Digger football fans, players, and all other support crew members will hopefully be tracking play by plays louder and clearer, thanks to the Deadwood City Commission’s Monday night approval of a $11,067 replacement sound system at Ferguson Field, just in time for Friday’s football season opener against Rapid City Christian at 6 p.m.
“We’re replacing the speakers and some of the components at the Ferguson Field for events held down there,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “It’s something that we’ve noticed over the past few years, that the speakers and components are aging. The sound quality is sub-par. So when you’re out on the football field or on the visiting side, the sound quality is muffled and distorted, so it became difficult to hear the announcer or music or such things as the drill team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.