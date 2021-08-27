Diggers head back to school Wednesday

LEAD — At an hour-long meeting Friday morning, the Lead-Deadwood Board of Education discussed at length but did not deviate from the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service they approved June 8 for the first day of school set for Wednesday.
Long story short, there is no mask mandate as of now, and remote learning is not an option. Both would be topics of discussion moving forward if certain benchmarks are arrived at in regard to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said the administrative team met Monday and recommended going with the previously approved plan but did develop a list of triggers for revisiting the plan.
“As you know, our goal has been to keep people safe and healthy, but then, also, I think a lot of people are really eager to have a normal school year,” Person said, adding that administrators are also wanting to have that coincide with what is happening with rising COVID-19 case numbers in the area. “Also, what next-level mitigation measures to have on the ready … The philosophy I adhere to is we need to be responsible, but also if what we do here in this building is a radical departure from what our community at large is doing and accepting, we’re really going to have an uphill battle and maybe not accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Person said say the admin team is uncomfortable putting hard and fast numbers to the benchmark, because the data can be so nuanced and fluid.
Instead, the COVID-19 mitigation measures he proposed in a document to the school board, are designed to be a supplement to the back to school plan and is a living document.
The trigger for reviewing current data protocols by the administrative team, followed by a recommendation to the school board includes: a 20% increase or decrease in active positive cases for the student or staff population, either in a given building or the district, as a whole; a 30% increase or decrease in close contacts identified at school, either in a given building or in the district as a whole; a change up or down in community spread status designation for Lawrence County would trigger a review of current data and protocols.
Next-level mitigation measures to be considered include: requiring visitors to mask before entering the building; restricting visitor access to the building; implementing remote learning for a specific grade, class, or school building, as necessary and impacting the smallest number of students possible, and for the shortest amount of time possible, while still accomplishing mitigation objectives; requiring passengers in school vehicles and buses to be masked; turning off drinking fountains in the high school – the elementary and middle school have enough water bottle fillers that they will start the year with the water fountains off.
The board discussed the options and no action was taken at the meeting in regard to the trigger document.
Lead-Deadwood Elementary Principal Tim Kosters encouraged anyone who is interested in substitute teaching in the school district to apply, as subs are in short supply, greatly needed, and a way to keep the district’s buildings open for in-person learning.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.