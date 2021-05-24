LEAD — Sunday’s Lead-Deadwood High School commencement ceremony featured 48 graduates.
Their class presenter, leaving words of wisdom from Teddy Roosevelt ringing in their ears, encouraged them to “dare greatly.”
Senior Class President Delaney Johnston welcomed the crowd gathered in Gym One to watch their loved ones commence a new chapter in their lives, offering her fellow graduates a resounding “congratulations” in navigating the school year in the midst of a pandemic and persevering despite all the challenges. She then shared a bit of advice she meant to be a light.
“By this, I mean show kindness, be positive, love one another, help others whenever you get the chance, and offer hope and compassion. Our world needs it now, more than ever,” Johnston said.
High School Counselor Rhonda Britzman recognized the class’s 26 scholarship winners by reading their individual awards and accomplishments as they stood before the crowd; an impressive list of more than 100 scholarships and awards amounting to more than $87,000 in local money.
High School Principal Mark Jacobs recognized Lexie Schroeder as valedictorian and Zariah Jones as salutatorian and presented them with medals for these significant accomplishments.
“As I look out here today and see all your family and friends, teachers, I just want you to take a second, take it all in and realize how fortunate you all are, how fortunate we all are to be able to live where we live and be together today,” Jacobs said.
Graduating Magna Cum Laude, with a 3.5 GPA or above were: Schroeder, Johnston, Jones, Sara Ediger, Paige Knabel, McKinly Kyte, Peyton Reller, Madison Rystrom, Ivan Wahl, Quinn Ward, Tehya Winslow, and Lillie Wittmayer.
Delivering the commencement address was Matt Campbell, who following classroom tradition, began with the joke of the day, sharing three of the worst jokes he’s ever told. Campbell then congratulated the class for their accomplishments in spite of the atypical challenges they faced, courtesy of COVID-19 this school year. Campbell then shared a few bits of key advice.
“Number one, be willing to take risks and don’t fear failure,” he said. “I believe that the number one reason people don’t follow their passions or pursue their dreams is fear of failure … the road to success is often paved with small failures to be learned from and grow from until we achieve success.”
Campbell encouraged the class to dismiss critics who criticize when they fail, especially those who stand on the sidelines and play it safe.
“I think Teddy Roosevelt said it best when it comes to critics,” Campbell said, quoting the following and encouraging the class to dare greatly. “’It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.’”
Class Presenter was School Resource Officer Kip Mau, who reminded the class their parents were no longer responsible for them.
“Starting today, you have to stand on your own two feet and take care of yourself,” Mau said. “My advice to you is simple: show up, work hard, follow the rules, pay your fair share, take care of your family, be a positive member of society, live within your means and be thankful for what you have. And always remember: you were helped along the way, so pay it forward.”
Diplomas were awarded by School Board Vice-President Tera Mau and School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold.
The Lead-Deadwood High School vocal jazz and a cappella choirs, under the direction of Kari Owens, performed “Fix You” and “I Lived,” respectively.
