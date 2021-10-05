Diggers crown homecoming royalty

LEAD — Right, Monday night marked the beginning of homecoming week festivities for Lead-Deadwood, with the student body crowning Jayna Prince and David Morris high school homecoming queen and king.
Prince is the daughter of Russell Prince and Jennifer Damico and Morris is the son of Shannon and Brenda Morris and Juanita Hacker. Above, crowned Freshman king and queen were John Thomas Gifford and Piper Rogers. Gifford is the son of Don and Brandy Gifford. Rogers is the daughter of Mike and Amy Rogers.
