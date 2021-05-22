Diggers claim $87K in local scholarships and awards at Class Day ceremony

LEAD — It’s a day set aside just for seniors and their scholarship announcements, as Friday marked Digger Class Day.
This year, 48 seniors will graduate from Lead-Deadwood High School, with 26 collectively earning more than 100 local scholarships and awards, totaling $87,000, not including outside awards or scholarships from colleges.
“Graduating seniors who plan on attending college or technical school have been awarded and are guaranteed over $71,000 for their freshman year in scholarships from outside organizations,” said counselor Rhonda Britzman.
High school Principal Mark Jacobs welcomed the group of 2021 graduates and their family members gathered for Class Day ceremonies, the precursor to the 126th commencement of the Lead-Deadwood School District.
“First of all, I want to thank the parents for being here. Without you, none of this would be possible,” Jacobs said. “This isn’t just about the kids today. It’s about your families and your parents and everything that they have done to help you and guide you through these last 17, 18 years.”
Jacobs then gave a nod to the Class of 2021.
“It’s here. You made it. I know sometimes we’ve had our ups and downs, but today is a day of celebration of your accomplishments and your future,” Jacobs said.
Roughly one-half of the class received some type of scholarship or award.
The highest-ranking student of the Class of 2021, valedictorian Lexie Schroeder, was recognized for and supported by 13 local scholarships and awards worth $16,400. Schroeder also earned the University of Wyoming’s Brown and Gold Commitment Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming majoring in child development.
Salutatorian Zariah Jones, who plans to attend Augustana University, majoring in biology (pre-physician assistant), was recognized for and supported by six local scholarships and awards totaling $9,250, as well as earning an Augustana University Presidential Scholarship.
Awards were also presented to 24 other students by Jacobs and Britzman.
Those students, followed by the number of local scholarships and awards they earned, are: Kailee Bertrand, three for $1,700; Taya Burleson, three for $1,200; Braevry Davis, two for $2,000; Nathan Diers, three for $2,600; Jack Hallock, four for $7,500; Clifford Hanel, two for $1,000; Delaney Johnston, nine for $7,550; Paige Knabel, two for $3,000; McKinly Kyte, five for $5,750; Gage Mau, three for $2,500; Alexandra Pearson, three for $1,600; Cody Rakow, two for $1,000; Madelaine Rogers, three for $1,750; Tyler Rohn, two for $1,000; Madison Rystrom, six for $3,750; Alexandria Valenzuela, two for $1,500; Quinn Ward, six for $7,600; Lillie Wittmayer, three for $6,200.
Sage Clemons, Denisse Munoz Fraga, Aaron Olinger, Kyla Olson, John Kurt Primo, and Luke Weisenberg each received one scholarship or award.
Johnston, Jones, Knabel, and Ward also qualified for the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship, which provides up to $6,500 over four years to a qualifying student who attends an eligible higher education institution in South Dakota.
Bertrand, Ediger, Johnston, Jones, Knabel, Kyte, Reller, Rystrom, Schroeder, Wahl, Ward, and Wittmayer also earned a Regent Scholar Diploma, achieving academic excellence by completing four units each of English, mathematics, and science, two units of one modern or classical language or career and technical education (or a combination of the two), three units of social studies, and one unit of fine arts.
Magna cum laude graduates, earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher and receiving an award of honor include: Ediger, Johnston, Jones, Knabel, Kyte, Reller, Rystrom, Schroeder, Wahl, Ward, Winslow, Wittmayer.
“In addition to earning their high school diplomas, 18 seniors completed 307 college credits,” said Britzman. “Students earned from three to 33 credits each.”
Military enlistments include: Hale, Marines; Hughes, Navy ; and Press, Navy.
Activities also included presentation of the school-wide highest-ranking student, junior Allison Keehn, and the passing of the torch from Delaney Johnston, representing the class of 2021, to Phillip Sneesby, representing the class of 2022.
Lead-Deadwood High School choir members under the direction of Kari Owens performed “Star-Spangled Banner” and “I Lived” by OneRepublic.
The class of 2021 commencement address will be given at graduation 2 p.m. Sunday by Matt Campbell. Class Presenter is School Resource Officer Kip Mau.
The class motto is: “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” ~Walt Disney. The class song is “I Lived” by OneRepublic. The class colors are maroon and gold. The class flower is the sunflower.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.