Digger Depot open for business

Digger Depot is stocked and staffed by Lead-Deadwood High School students under the tutelage of Intro to Business Instructor Amy Todd. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD – Digger Depot, the culminating crown jewel on the brand-new Lead-Deadwood business program, officially threw open its doors to students, staff, and anyone in need of Digger gear Monday morning.

Digger Depot consists of a coffee stop and retail store selling Digger gear and other items, and has been built from the ground up by students and is staffed and stocked by students.

