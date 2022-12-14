Digger Depot open for business

DEADWOOD – Digger Depot, the culminating crown jewel on the brand-new Lead-Deadwood business program, officially threw open its doors to students, staff, and anyone in need of Digger gear Monday morning.
Digger Depot consists of a coffee stop and retail store selling Digger gear and other items, and has been built from the ground up by students and is staffed and stocked by students.
Prior to opening, 85 students learned the ins and outs of a business start-up in intro to business classes taught by first-year teacher Amy Todd.
“Over the last year the high school has gone through a tremendous amount of change, including the creation of a business program. Last spring, we were fortunate to hire Amy Todd who is leading the program,” said high school Principal Mark Jacobs. “Her vision and enthusiasm have created a great foundation for what this program is all about. The Digger Depot started as an idea to promote more school spirit and has grown into a full functioning store run by students through their business courses. Students are currently able to take classes in intro to business, accounting, and marketing, which allows them to be involved in all parts of running the store. There has been a lot of buzz around the school and in the community, and we are excited to open the doors.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said when he first came to the district, he began learning of the awesome resources the district has, including the generous donation of $800,000 from Mary Jensen that maonetized the business classes and resulting Digger Depot venture, as Jensen specified.
“$800,000, like, when does that ever happen?” he said. “When does a school district ever get that kind of opportunity? It’s almost like the sky’s the limit.
Person, who put the implementation of the business classes at the top of his list upon taking leadership of the district, said he is a huge believer in Career and Technical Education (CTE).
“I believe in, as much as possible, giving kids real-world experience and replicating industry standard experiences within our walls,” Person said. “So, how are you going to teach business? Well, a retail store is a great place to start. It’s something the kids can do that’s hands-on and it’s something they can really sink their teeth into, something they can take ownership of, so I was excited about the idea of doing it.”
Prior to the business program start-up this fall, Todd spent the summer seeking out other school districts with similar programs, finding out that the Lead-Deadwood School District program is unique.
“That was hard,” she said. “There’s hardly anyone in the state that has something like we’re doing, with both sides of it, both the retail side of it and the coffee shop side of it, with the snacks and drinks and things like that.”
The store must follow the USDA rules and is only allowed to sell 12 ounces of a coffee or smoothie, and it has to be 60 calories or fewer.
“Finding something that would work or taste good and that would meet those requirements, in doing research, was probably the hardest thing for that piece of it,” Todd said. “For the retail side of it, I found some amazing vendors that keep our costs really low, so we make things really affordable for students and for the staff. You’re not paying $45 or $50 for a sweatshirt, you’re paying $25.”
As part of the retail side, students are able to custom print t-shirts and sweatshirts, mugs, water bottles, and other items, as well as embroider.
Digger Depot operates on a cash only basis with state-of-the-art computerized cash registers.
“That’s taught the students how to count change back properly, which is kind of a lost art,” Todd said. “We’ve taught customer service. There are 85 kids in the program. Every kid has learned every aspect on both sides. On the retail side, they designed all of the designs that we have with the t-shirts and sweatshirts. They designed all the water bottles, all the stickers, everything. I gave them the legal parameters of what we can sell in a public school and what we can’t and let them have creative license to do everything.”
Todd said she definitely has the best job in the high school.
“Every day, even when we’re not sitting in my classroom, if we’re in the store or in the workshop, where we are making things, they’re being taught business lessons and concepts, and they don’t even realize it. It’s probably the most unique program in the high school, because everything’s hands-on, but everything is an extension of the lesson from the day before.”
Students in the business class designed the store logo and chose the store name.
“I’m really just so proud of them, for everything they’ve done,” Todd said. “I had a vision of how it would look, how the store would look, and I think it’s exceeded that. It looks phenomenal. It’s very comfortable. It’s inviting for people to come in.”
From there, Person built the sign using scrap wood from a discarded chalk board frame made from original oak casing dating back to when the high school was built found in the school boiler room, and Jim Studioso laser engraved the sign.
“I’ve heard lots of positive comments about it,” Person said. “And I have to give kudos to our teacher, Amy Todd.”
Person said that while he had a vision for how the program would ultimately turn out and what the results would be, and like things of this nature do, it’s taken on a life of its own.
“Her enthusiasm is, I think, infectious for the kids and that’s really awesome,” Person said.
If students don’t take away anything else from being involved in the program and its curriculum, Person said he hopes they would take away this most important lesson, which is a two-sided coin.”
“If you have a dream or a vision of running your own business, if you are creative enough and you work hard, you can make it happen,” he said. “Now, the flip side of that is, there are some realities, that starting a business is very hard. And they’re doing this as a real-world experience in a very safe environment, but I think they’re still figuring out it’s hard. So I hope these kids look at this and say, ‘OK,’ this is exciting, but it’s challenging … now imagine if you sink your life savings, mortgage your future on your business that you’re starting as an entrepreneur, how scary is that? You’ve got to be pretty brave to do that. Our kids are having a chance to dabble in that and see how it goes, but I want them to also see that there’s some gravity to this thing. When it’s your money, when it’s your future at stake, how are you going to play that out?”
As part of intro to business, students were tasked with writing their own 11-point business plan in teams as a precursor to building Digger Depot.
“First and foremost, my vision was to have a real-world learning experience for kids,” Person said. “There have been some bumps and some glitches and some challenges for them, and that’s all a part of it.”
Person said the evolution of Digger Depot is inevitable.
“What I’m hoping is that down the road, this is something that the community can really get behind,” Person said. “Because we are creating our future business owners and entrepreneurs in this community and beyond. One of the things that’s a challenge in this community is, if you want to buy some Digger gear on a given day, if you happen to be at an event where the booster club has a booth set up, OK, you can get it there, but there’s not a steady supply of where you can get Digger gear, for instance. I’m hoping to change that.”
Next semester, students expand on the Intro to Business class and pick a track they would like to embark upon.
“Whether it be business management, marketing, or accounting,” Todd said. “The Accounting class is certified by the Intuit Company and QuickBooks, and they’ll actually get a certificate from QuickBooks when they complete the class, which is really nice.”
All of these classes will operate with information from Digger Depot, such as market trends, accounting, inventorying, and ordering.
“My biggest take-away for them is, you know what? You don’t have to go to a traditional, four-year college,” Todd said. “You can go to a technical training school or if you’re in some of these classes and you’re getting some of this, you can go to a business program, even a two-year associate’s business program and learn just a few more steps beyond what I’m teaching you and you can open your own business and you can do what you want to do. Because your path might not be a traditional path and that’s OK. We’re going to give you some of the tools here and real-world experience where you can do anything you want.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.