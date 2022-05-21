Digger Class Day a rite of passage

LEAD — An event that culminated with the ceremonial lighting and passage of the torch from the senior class to the junior class, seniors were the stars at Lead-Deadwood High School’s Class Day ceremony Friday, where students were awarded more than $71,000 in local scholarships and other honors, along with their respective college awards.
“Today, we will recognize students and their accomplishments and honor those who helped them get there,” said Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs who, along with Lead-Deadwood High School Counselor Rhonda Britzman, conducted the presentation of awards.
The highest-ranking student of the Class of 2022, valedictorian Rachel Janssen, was recognized for and supported by seven local scholarships and awards worth $10,250. Janssen also earned the SDSU Elton D. Schafer Scholarship of $7,500 a year for four years, the SDSU Jack Rabbit Priority Scholarship of $1,000 and the SDSU Jack Rabbit Journey Dual Credit Scholarship of $500. She plans to attend South Dakota State University.
Salutatorian Jayna Prince, who plans to attend Montana State University, was recognized for and supported by five local scholarships and awards totaling $6,950, as well as earning a Montana State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for $18,000 a year for four years.
Awards were also presented to 14 other students by Jacobs and Britzman.
Those students, followed by the number of local scholarships they earned, are: Janie Fredericksen, three for $3,500; Samantha Hamann, nine for $12,600 and the St. Cloud State Presidential Scholarship for $1,500 per year for four years; Eli Heisinger, seven for $4,100; Miranda Kearns, two for $1,500; Todd Locke, Jr., two for $350; Season Ozuna, seven for $6,050 and the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Academic Achievement Scholarship of $1,250 and the CMU First Generation Scholarship of $1,000; Tyler Percy, three for $2,900 and the Build Dakota Scholarship of $14,903; Rocke Rainey, two for $1,000; Courtney Stoltenberg, two for $1,500; Chloe Wisser, four for $7,250 and the SDSU Jack Rabbit Yellow & Blue Scholarship of $1,500 a year for four years.
Joshua Adkins, Megan Bernal, Stryder Greenfield, and Joslyn Kooima each received one scholarship.
“Thank you, Class of 2022 for entrusting us, the Class of 2023, with the traditions and achievements of Lead-Deadwood High School,” said Class of 2022 President Tilli Katon. “It is the tradition in our school for the graduating class to hand this torch down to the junior class as a symbol and challenge of the tasks to be accomplished and the honors to be won. Because of these challenges, Lead-Deadwood High School has become one of the leaders in our state and we, the Class of 2023, realize it will not be easy to carry on, but it is our determination to do our best. May we never prove unworthy in our possession of this torch, nor for the moment, allow its flame to falter or grow dim.”
Lead-Deadwood High School graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in high school gym one.
