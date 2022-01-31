DEADWOOD — Saturday, area children gathered at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC) to learn more about the Chinese culture and to celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger in 2022. Kids enjoyed a Chinese food lunch and a scavenger hunt reinforced their morning lesson on the importance of the holiday in Chinese culture and to Deadwood history.
Pioneer photos by Jaci Conrad Pearson
