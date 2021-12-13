Developers consider building motocross track near Sturgis

STURGIS — A group of motocross enthusiasts would like to lease city land for a new motocross track near Sturgis.
Brad Thompson, current president of the South Dakota Motocross Association, Luke Moore, of Piedmont, and Brandon Olson, of Sturgis, spoke to the Sturgis City Council about leasing 40 acres of city land near Highway 79 north of Sturgis for a track.
Moore said the intention of the group is to host motocross events with the potential of growth into a small circle track for cart racing or mini-sprint cars.
“It obviously depends on the property out there – how we can use it, what parts we can use…,” he said. “If we can figure out a way to make this happen, we would like to hold races as soon as this summer on that piece of property.”
Motocross is a type of motorcycle racing done on a course of steep inclines, hairpin turns, jumps, and obstacles.
Thompson said he has been racing motocross in the area since 1994 and he now has kids racing motocross.
“We have great backing right now. We have people who have wanted this for a long time,” he said.
Moore said the group has a national motocross track builder who is willing to come to Sturgis and build the proposed track.
“It won’t just be a bunch of people out there with their farm equipment trying to till up some ground. We have put a lot of time and effort into this,” he said.
Those who live in the Black Hills have had to travel 100 miles or more to compete in the South Dakota Motocross Association series last summer, Moore said.
“We would love to have a home track,” he said.
The group said that when the city is ready to move forward on the proposal, they would have a business plan in place to be considered.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the information presented Monday was just for discussion purposes.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city has been supportive of the development of year-round racing in Sturgis. In 2013, the city considered a lease to some interested individuals to use the existing fairgrounds on a regular basis to allow for a variety of racing.
“When the proposed leasees put on a demonstration, the neighbors of the fairgrounds raised concerns about the dust and noise that would come from more use at the fairgrounds. In response to the concerns raised by the neighbors, the proposal was withdrawn by the leasee,” Ainslie said.
During that time, the Sturgis Rodeo Club decided to create a new rodeo grounds on leased land near Sturgis Brown High School. A race promoter also sought to buy land near the high school for a racetrack, but the school board did not agree to the sale of the property.
Since then, the city has been working on a proposal to create a housing development and adventure park on the site of the Sturgis Fairgrounds which has been used for many years for flat track racing.
Recently, the city was approached by Thompson, Moore and Olsen,
who have asked to lease a portion of city land to construct a motocross racetrack.
With the completion of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility, the city’s property that was used to irrigate the effluent from the old lagoons will soon no longer be needed because the facility discharges clean water into Bear Butte Creek. That means the land, located just to the east of Highway 79, can be used for other purposes.
Ainslie said there are numerous issues with using the land including permitting, access, utilities, etc. that would need to be discussed and included in any potential design.
“Knowing the impacts that racing can have, it would make sense for that not to occur in the center of town and instead have a facility constructed that would be on the outskirts of town where there could still be an economic impact for our community as well as additional types of recreation for our community, but not have as large of an impact for thousands of residents,” Ainslie said.
In his report to the city council, Ainslie said such a facility would increase shoulder season tourism and help generate additional events in town during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“The proposal could ultimately achieve a long-time goal of the city to enhance and increase recreation and tourism in our community,” he said.
