DEADWOOD – The owner of Boot Hill development, who violated the terms of his burn permit by lighting slash piles on fire and leaving them unattended pleaded guilty to the allegations against him and was sentenced March 1 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan.
Kim Ross Tschetter, 69, of Huron, was charged by information Jan. 24 with two counts of negligently allowing fire to spread, each a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
On March 1, Tschetter pleaded guilty to one count of allow fire to spread, interfere with control efforts, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended, pay $96.50 in court costs, and ordered to make restitution to the city of Deadwood in the amount of $4,746.87.
According to court documents, the charges are in regard to a Dec. 9, 2022 incident where Tschetter negligently kindled fire in any woods, brush, fields, marshes, or prairies and left it unquenched or negligently or without full precaution to prevent fire spread, permitted its spread beyond his control, so as to endanger the property of another, whether the fire is kindled upon his own land or not, or who, finding any uncontrolled fire burning, fails to give immediate warning and make reasonable attempt to quench it or who at any fire at any place is guilty of disobedience to the lawful orders of any public official or fireman attempting to control said fire or who interferes with any such officer in any such case or refuse to assist in controlling said fire.
Capt. Charles Fetter of the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department said the fire occurred on Tschetter’s land, Boot Hill Development, just above the slag pile near Boulder Canyon.
“How this all started, he was issued a burn permit to burn some piles on his property and everything went fine the first few weeks,” Fetter said. “Then after that, he was burning some other piles, down by the slag pile. Part of the agreement, every time we go out and do a burn pile assessment and issue a burn permit, we go out, we look at the area, we look at the type of fuel. We also have guidelines that if you are going to be burning anything, especially getting the burn permit to do slash piles, like in this situation, you’ve got to be present all the time. You’ve got to have equipment on site, water capability, it’s all spelled out, and we talked about it and we review all of it prior to issuing the permit.”
Fetter said, the overall aspect is to follow the guidelines set forth by the fire officials, guidelines that have been in place for years.
“Basically (Tschetter) lit piles and wasn’t around,” Fetter said. “It (the fire) did jump a couple of the piles and burn less than a quarter of an acre of the ground, underneath some trees,” Fetter said. “It was all on his property, within the city limits of Deadwood. It was right above the slag pile, up in that draw going up the hillside.”
Fetter said deteriorating weather conditions that day, including wind, prompted him to request that Tschetter refrain from further burning in several phone calls and in person.
“The morning of that day, the weather wasn’t too bad,” Fetter said. “I started doing some research on the computer, watching our weather forecast for later on in the day, and I did get ahold of him and I said, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta’ shut your operation down,’ due to the wind, due to the changing of the weather we were having at that time … he was burning the piles and, of course, with the change of the weather that we have in the Black Hills … the overall aspect, was is that he didn’t have anybody on site when he lit those piles down below. He was there, but then he left.”
Fetter, who grew up in the area, said people here in Western South Dakota remember numerous fires, including the Grizzly Gulch fire.
“When it comes to people seeing smoke or flames in the Northern Hills, here, they get very excited,” Fetter said. “They get excited for a good reason, because you look at the Grizzly Gulch fire. Not only did a lot of land get burned out, but there was quite a few people who lost their livelihood and their homes. So everybody has a heightened security of when they see this stuff to get excited. I mean, because it is their livelihood out here. And I hold it dear in my heart, because it’s home for me.”
Fetter said that’s why burn permits are issued throughout the winter time.
“To get rid of the fuel reduction in the Black Hills for these developments, to prevent Grizzly Gulch from happening again,” he said.
