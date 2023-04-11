182832582

 Cristian Baitg

Pioneer staff reports

DEADWOOD – The owner of Boot Hill development, who violated the terms of his burn permit by lighting slash piles on fire and leaving them unattended pleaded guilty to the allegations against him and was sentenced March 1 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan.

