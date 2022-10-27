Detours on Colorado Blvd. scheduled through 2022

SPEARFISH — The traffic pattern was re-routed on Colorado Boulevard at the intersection of Maitland Road Wednesday, for work being done to the 16-inch sewer force main pipe sleeve passing under Colorado Boulevard.
Speed will be reduced to 10-miles-per-hour in this area for the duration of the project, and both east and westbound traffic will be diverted onto a temporary gravel road surface around the work area. The three-way stop intersection will be shifted approximately 100-feet to the south. The city asks that motorists obey the traffic control devices and reduced speed in this area. Regular traffic pattern should be restored Monday afternoon.
Additionally, speed limits will be reduced to 25-miles-per-hour beginning Nov. 7 near work areas on E. Colorado Boulevard from False Bottom Creek Bridge to HWY 85.
Shoulder Work includes the installation of 21-inch sewer gravity main and 16-inch force main upsize. Concrete barriers will be installed along the shoulder to protect the traveling public and construction operations. Temporary stops with flaggers will be utilized for equipment entering and exiting the job site.
Completion date for the project is estimated to be Sept. 1, 2023.
For more information, contact Ben Haggerty with Mainline Contracting at (605) 209-6808 or the City of Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.