SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Police Department has released details from the Feb. 25 incident in the Ward housing development that resulted in the death of a man.
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Police Department has released details from the Feb. 25 incident in the Ward housing development that resulted in the death of a man.
According to the department, approximately 5:55 p.m., Spearfish police responded to a report of an assault with a firearm at 1905 Absaroka St.
Logan Dee Millett, 32, of Spearfish, used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot at the door of the residence and then entered the home. In the process of doing so, a dog inside the residence received a minor wound by stray gunfire. No additional rounds were fired inside the residence.
There were two female occupants inside the residence, neither of whom was struck by the gunfire, and there were no injuries to the occupants.
The investigation has revealed a total of seven rounds from the rifle were fired into the door of the residence. All rounds were accounted for by investigators. There was no evidence of any rounds leaving the exterior of the residence.
When the first officer arrived on scene, at approximately 6:05 p.m., he was directed to the back deck of the residence where Millett immediately located dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound from a handgun that he was also in possession of. It was also discovered that Millett was wearing body armor. Investigators have learned there had been a relationship between Millett and one of the female occupants of the residence.
A subsequent investigation was conducted at Millett’s apartment located at 1710 Ryan Rd. Three additional rifles, one handgun, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and a small amount of marijuana were discovered.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service also responded and assisted. The Pioneer has learned that a conservation officer with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks also responded.
