Destructive decisions can alter lives forever

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche High School hosted its second Destructive Decisions program for freshmen Wednesday that exposed students to real-life consequences in a controlled environment.
During the scenario, the ninth-graders got an opportunity to witness an hours-long exposure to the dangers and consequences of things like making poor decision while partying with classmates, leading to a drunk driving accident in which one classmate is killed and is paralyzed, hammering home the notion that everything can change in the blink of an eye.
For too many, the consequences of poor decisions don’t become real until it’s too late – on the way to the hospital or jail. To illustrate the seriousness of these types of decisions, the Belle Fourche High School’s Youth Leadership Team, in cooperation with the Action for the Betterment of our Community of Butte County and numerous local emergency workers volunteered at the high school Wednesday.
In the simulation, a serious car accident followed a party which depicted underaged drinking. At the scene, the high schoolers witnessed a realistic accident scene with actors played by their actual classmates and local emergency responders. One of the actors was later pronounced dead at the hospital scene held in the high school’s gym.
Over the course of about three-and-a-half hours, the students followed the scene from the party to the aftermath, including a funeral and a trial.
