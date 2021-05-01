Dessert shop provides sweetness for the stomach, soul

SPEARFISH — Winnie’s chocolate and dessert shop opened for business in April at 806 N Main St., in Spearfish. Manager Lacy Hotchkiss said Winnie’s is a place where you can enjoy locally made desserts while finding faith and community connection.
“We are a Christian-based space with a cherry on top of desserts,” said Hotchkiss. “We have a great space where you can buy desserts then go to the back room where you can eat and have meetings or Bible studies,” said Hotchkiss.
Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Winnie’s specialty is chocolate-dipped treats including strawberries, bananas, and cheesecake. They also offer caramel rolls, bread pudding, Italian love cake and pies made by Kari Clites of The Rustic Rolling Pin, which formerly had a storefront in Spearfish. The daily lunch special includes a cup of soup, a runza and a chocolate dipped strawberry.
Winnie’s serves drip, cold and French press coffee all day, along with tea, Italian sodas, lemonade and smoothies.
“We want Winnie’s to feel like you are coming to sit at your mom or grandma’s kitchen table,” said Hotchkiss.
Roger Riley, a local real estate agent and developer, owns Winnie’s. The name for the dessert shop was inspired by Riley’s loyal dog, Winnie.
“Roger had the idea for Winnie’s for many years but was waiting for the right people to come along to make it work,” said Hotchkiss. “He had the building, and the general idea of what he wanted, but it was my job to figure out the menu.”
Hotchkiss met Riley at Countryside Church, where Hotchkiss serves on the musical worship team. Hotchkiss said Riley offered her the job of designing and managing Winnie’s as a ministry opportunity.
The sitting room at Winnie’s was designed to look like the Garden of Eden, according to Hotchkiss, with decorated old windows on the ceiling to feel like a greenhouse, plants, and mismatched chairs and tables. Winnie’s has seating capacity for 30 and Wi-Fi. Parking is available in front of Winnie’s on Jackson and Main St., along 7th St., and Winnie’s is a short walk from other downtown Spearfish parking.
Hotchkiss said customers can expect Winnie’s menu to change often with revolving soups, cakes, and chocolate dips. She also plans to begin offering crepes early this summer.
“We already have regulars who come in to get a piece of pie and two strawberries every morning,” said Hotchkiss. “Many people are stopping by, saying they saw our sign and are excited we are here.”
