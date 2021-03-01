LEAD — Despite the frigid temperatures, President’s Day weekend was the second busiest weekend of the snowmobile season, local businesses say. But the most active time was just last weekend, as the sleds took advantage of Northern Hills snow.
“It was surprising how many people were riding,” Julie Ebright, owner of Trailshead Lodge near Spearfish Canyon said of the number of snowmobilers she saw when temperatures were dipping to well below zero the weekend of Feb. 12-15. “We were pretty busy.”
The business, she said, offers snowmobile rentals, cabins, a restaurant, gas and parts for the sleds. Their cabins, Ebright said, have been at full capacity since the weekend of Jan. 18, or Martin Luther King weekend. She said most of her customers have been coming from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota and Nebraska, and despite the lack of snow everyone seems to be happy.
“They’ve been very satisfied,” she said. “They are pleasantly surprised at how much snow we do have. All of these people from Wisconsin think the scenery is unbelievable and they love the grooming. They just can’t believe how awesome it is.”
Ebright said this year December was not good for business, but things picked up in January and February. Of course it hasn’t been as busy as last year, she said, pointing out that 2020 was an “epic” year for snow.
“It’s actually been quite good considering all of the factors — COVID-19 and the lack of snow,” she said.
Brent Eslinger, who is in his first snowmobile season as the new owner of Recreational Springs Resort, said at least 60% of his customers this year have been from out of state. Most people he talks with are just happy to be here, he said.
“A lot of them have had fun just to be able to get out and get away to enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “A lot of them see there is an opportunity out here to do some of these outdoor things and hopefully be semi in-line with (COVID-19 precautions).”
Recreational Springs Resort and Mad Mountain Adventures, both located on the same grounds, rent out about 65 sleds between them, and they’ve been busy these last few months, Eslinger said.
“It can always be better, but we’ll take what we can get right now,” he said.
Shannon Percy, of the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks trails office in Lead acknowledged that the weather has caused a slow snowmobile season, but that so far there has been enough snow to keep grooming operations going. There are some trails that don’t seem to have much snow at all, he said, particularly along the Highway 385 corridor and the extreme southeast parts of the trail system. The best trails, he said, are around O’Neill Pass, north up to Big Hill and just south of Spearfish. The Buckhorn area, southwest to Moon is also in good shape, he said. Black Fox and the surrounding area has also seen good snow cover.
“The trails are in good to fair condition,” Percy said.
He added that while he won’t have final numbers of snowmobile registrations or trail passes until the fiscal year ends in July, in-state sled registrations have been up this year. He also won’t have trail counts to estimate the number of users until later this year.
The official snowmobile season runs from Dec. 15 through March 31. But if the Northern Hills gets a good, spring snowstorm Percy said sleds are allowed on public trails. However, he did caution users that all U.S. Forest Service contracts for access on private land expire on March 31.
