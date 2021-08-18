Despite delays Sky Ridge still on track

SPEARFISH — Despite a few setbacks resulting from a disrupted supply chain, city officials say that the Sky Ridge Housing development in Spearfish is still on schedule to see homes built on the property by the end of the summer construction season.
“It depends on what you call summer,” Assistant Public Works Director Adam McMahon said with a chuckle. “Still this season yet, they plan to start on homes.”
The development is a joint venture between the city and private industry to bring affordable homes to the area to support its growing workforce. In early 2020, the city purchased 136 acres of land west of Highway 85 and south of Colorado Boulevard, near the Elkhorn Ridge addition for $1,496,000, for the project.
The plan has been for the city to handle installation of the infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, utility and water lines, and street lighting. Once that was complete, the city would then sell the individual lots to Dream Design International, Inc., (DDI), who would handle the fabrication and resale of the homes to the new owners.
The city contracted with Zandstra Construction, Inc. out of Rapid City to literally lay the groundwork for the housing development.
“We got asphalt down pretty much by the interim completion date of August 1 for the first three lots,” McMahon said. “We’re just in the process of platting so we can start transferring lots over to Dream Design and once that’s done they can get going on getting their building permits and everything.”
McMahon said the city had intended to have all the utility lines installed prior to the properties being turned over to DDI; however, because of material shortages, much of what was needed hadn’t made it to the site yet.
“Conduits are installed, we’re just waiting for them to pull wire and set their boxes and that type of stuff,” he said.
That shouldn’t be much of a struggle, McMahon said, for utility installation to take place simultaneously with home construction.
“It shouldn’t be too big an issue to work around home construction as they’re pulling that in, but that’s some of the coordination work that’s going to have to happen,” he said.
Although the disruption stymied some of the construction crews’ plans, prep work for the arrival of the materials continued relatively unabated.
“Prepping for asphalt, prepping for the curb and gutter, prepping for the sidewalk – a lot of that stuff’s going on when it doesn’t appear that there’s a lot of progress,” McMahon said. “It’s weird how construction can go sometimes it doesn’t look like a whole lot’s being done and then all of a sudden… it’s done.”
DDI’s contract with the city states that the company would build at least 30 homes a year to reach the development’s goal of 150 homes built by 2026.
“With the long list of people looking to get into homes out there, I wouldn’t be surprised if they weren’t accelerating that schedule,” McMahon speculated. “But they may be dealing with material shortage issues as well just like we are with some of the utilities.”
McMahon said he’s been impressed with how the contractors have been able to adapt to the challenges that have risen over the course of the past year and a half.
“(I’m) looking forward to seeing some homes go in out there,” he said. “I think it’s going to be great for the community.”
