DesJarlais family farm business a labor of love

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories on DesJarlais Farms & Winery in Sturgis.
STURGIS — The vineyard may be the centerpiece of DesJarlais Farms & Winery, but the family also operates an apiary and unique getaway space on their picturesque 20 acres just southwest of downtown Sturgis.
The farm has been in the DesJarlais family for more than 80 years after Joseph Henry DesJarlais and his wife, Mae, purchased it in 1941.
Joseph Henry was one of the early cowboys who drove cattle from Texas to Kansas and on to Belle Fourche and Montana on what is now known as the Chisolm Trail.
Joe Eugene DesJarlais Jr. grew up in Sturgis where his earliest job was working as a shoe-shine boy in his dad’s barbershop. He met and married his wife, Sylvia, while the two were attending Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
He later attended barber school in Fargo, N.D., and took over the Midway barbershop on Main Street Sturgis. In 1970, he purchased the family’s farm from his mother, Mae.
Now, the third generation of DesJarlaises are carrying on the entrepreneurial spirit of their parents and grandparents.
Joe DesJarlais III and his sister, Tami, have jumped in feet first to a venture that has them producing about 1,000 bottles of wine a year.
“Our dad and granddad made wine out of chokecherries and concord grapes and put them in barrels in the basement when we were kids,” Tami DesJarlais said.
During a recent Lunch and Learn program, sponsored by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Joe was asked how he learned so much about establishing a vineyard and making wine.
“I made a lot of mistakes,” he admitted. “And I read, and read, and read, and read.”
He also learned that wine makers aren’t as forthcoming with information as beer makers.
“Beer makers like to get together, have a good time and share methods on beer making. Wine makers not so much it seems. They don’t like to share as much,” he said.
But Joe said he would be the exception.
“If anybody is are crazy enough to do a winery, I’m going to be here to help and mentor if they would like. I’ll show you what not to do,” he said.
In the fall of each year, the DesJarlaises hold a fall festival where they pick, crush and press the grapes for next year’s wine.
The day involves bottling last year’s wine with lots of tasting and testing, Tami said. It’s also filled with great food, friends and family.
“Without the help and encouragement of those folks, the DesJarlais Winery would have never gotten this far,” she said.
This fall, with an impending freeze, the DesJarlaises harvested early. They then crush the grapes and place them in a vat where yeast is added for the primary fermentation and leave them for about 10 days. During that time, the grapes are stirred or “punched” down. The grapes are then pressed and placed in barrels or vats for secondary fermentation.
“It usually sits for six months to a year before we bottle,” Joe said.
He said they lightly filter their wines to maintain the natural flavors of all the fruits and grapes.
“Our process of making small boutique-style wines is one where we try to use the smallest amount of sulfites and the most time on the skins as possible,” Joe said.
But the DesJarlaises are running out of space to process their wines both in a room off the garage and in the basement of the house where Tami and her mom, Sylvia live on the property.
So, plans are to finish a 90 foot-by-12 foot, two-story barn on the property to be used for the winery.
Their wines include Marquette, Fontenac, Sabrevois, Frontenac Gris, Fontenac Blanc Rose, White Blend, Edelweiss, Brianna, La Cresent, Legacy Red Concord, Plum, Chokecherry, Black Current, Rhubarb, St. Croix, and Rhubarb Raspberry.
Additionally, Tami DesJarlais oversees the farm’s apiary and says her passion for raising bees began in 2012.
“It started with one hive and has grown to meet the demand for local honey,” she said. “Most of our sales are by word of mouth and occasionally at Sturgis’s weekly summer farmers market.”
The honey products, made with the more than 30 gallons produced annually, run the gamut from 12- and 16-ounce bottles of raw honey to honey sticks, creamed honey, honey lip balm, honey soap and hot honey made by adding jalapenos.
“People really like the hot and sweet together. We sold a bunch during the Rally,” Tami said. She suggests using it over grilled peaches and ice cream or as a glaze on chicken or pork.
Tami also works with a local 4-H Club on bee keeping.
“They know more scientific names of things than I do. They also have a great grasp of the plight of the bees, and want to save the honeybees,” she said.
Tami said the farm and winery are truly a labor of love.
“I love the wine. I love the bees. And, I love that we are continuing on with our family history,” she said.
Also on the property are various unique and interesting structures where people can spend a night or more. It is open during the summer and has hosted Sturgis Motorcycle Rally guests for nearly 40 years.
“It was dubbed Sturgis Hideaway by the many visitors and guests we have hosted over the years,” Tami said. “It is a small slice of heaven in town that when visited most folks cannot believe what is in the backyard.”
Among the unique “rooms” are a tipi, a railroad caboose, sheep wagon, and a roundhouse.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.