Designs for Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center makes debut

The design phase of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center’s addition is nearly 75% complete. Pictured is a rendering of the proposed addition from Upper Deck Architects. Photo courtesy of the city of Belle Fourche

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Upper Deck Architects, of Rapid City, presented its proposed addition design plan for the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center addition at the Belle Fourche City Council meeting Monday.

The current facility is 7,800 square feet, and the new addition, which will attach to the southeast side of the building, will add 4,000 square feet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.