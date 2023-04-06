Designs for Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center makes debut

The design phase of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center’s addition is nearly 75% complete. Pictured is a rendering of the proposed addition from Upper Deck Architects. Photo courtesy of the city of Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE — Upper Deck Architects, of Rapid City, presented its proposed addition design plan for the Tri-State Museum and Visitor’s Center addition at the Belle Fourche City Council meeting Monday.
The current facility is 7,800 square feet, and the new addition, which will attach to the southeast side of the building, will add 4,000 square feet.
Upper Deck Architects President Jerud Pummel said that one of their main goals is to make the addition seem seamless.
“The addition will match the finishes and structure aesthetic of the existing building,” he said. “The intent is that the addition would appear to have always been there.”
This addition includes a multipurpose room that can hold up to 155 people, a stage with ramp access for the museum’s many performances, a catering kitchen, a small classroom or conference room, a women’s restroom, a men’s restroom, and some storage space.
Kristi Thielen, museum director, said that this new space is imperative to the function of the Museum.
“We have had First Saturday Brunches that have included 120 people,” she said. “To accommodate that, we have to move about half of the museum exhibits to the side and the tables are so close that maneuvering from place to place is so difficult.”
This additional space will not only be used for museum events, like the First Saturday Brunches and Family Fun Days, but it can also be rented out for community events.
More importantly, it will improve safety for visitors and the items in the exhibits.
Because this addition will be positioned on the southeast side of the existing building, Pummel explained that the parking lot will need to be reconfigured slightly.
“The addition will extend where the current parking lot is,” he explained. “A total of six parking spaces will be lost in reworking the parking lot, but the parking lot will remain large enough to serve the museum.”
He said that they will also rework the sidewalk to the museum’s main entrance to meet ADA standards.
“It doesn’t appear so, but the access from the accessible parking in the parking lot to the main entrance does not meet ADA standards,” said Pummel. “In reworking the sidewalk, it will meet accessible guidelines.”
The estimated total cost for the project is $1.4 million.
City Administrator Bob Nelson, Jr., said that the next step is to obtain a finalized design to be approved by the museum board and the city council.
“We would like to go out to bid before Aug. 1, with a fall start of construction as to not interrupt the heart of tourism season,” said Nelson.
If all goes as planned, he said the project should be done in May 2024.
