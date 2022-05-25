LEAD — The next phase of Manuel Brothers Park improvements will include extending the park shelter to create space for a permanent concession stand and a permanent stage for entertainment, along with many other features.
The only question city officials are facing is how to design the new facility.
On Monday, Matt Fridell of Tallgrass Landscape Architecture in Rapid City, presented five different design options. The city of Lead hired Tallgrass last December to come up with designs for a shelter that would include an enclosed and lockable concession stand area, barbecue grills, an iconic landmark, and a permanent stage. Additionally, the city asked Tallgrass to retain available parking in their designs.
Tallgrass is the same architectural firm that designed the splashpad at the park, which Fridell said is now the envy of neighboring towns.
“Everyone calls me and says ‘I want something just like Lead,’” he said. “Congratulations to you guys and the community of Lead for really investing in critical parts of the community, and that is parks and central gathering areas.”
Concepts included very different ways to enhance Lead’s main gathering area to accommodate everything from special community events such as the Fourth of July celebration and Winterfest, to private parties. Similar components for the different concepts included extending the park shelter out across the width of the park or building a separate structure on the south side of the park, and adding a patio deck to be parallel with the steps.
Concept A, which requires the least amount of construction, included remodeling the existing maintenance building structure to match or complement the existing restrooms and a new concession addition that would be included with the existing shelter on the north end of the park. The plan calls for the existing shelter to remain in place, but to be extended to the south by about 1,760 square feet. A headframe themed tower at the top of the existing staircase would mark the entrance to the park, and an exterior patio would extend down from the newly constructed park shelter, parallel with the park steps. This option, Fridell said, could be the least inviting, since the existing park shelter roof is very low.
Concept B, Fridell said, would replace the old park shelter with a new building that includes a 550 square foot, enclosed concession area on the north side, storage space, a shade structure, a headframe tower, and an elevated stage area. A 1,050 square foot patio area would also extend down the hill, parallel with the steps.
Concept C includes remodeling the existing maintenance building to include a 500 square foot concession area, and maintaining the grill area at the end of the park shelter. The shelter would be replaced with a new structure that would include the shade canopy, the headframe tower, and an elevated stage performance area, and the deck would extend out by about 900 square feet down the hill by the steps, with the stage or performance area located on the south end of the park, facing north.
Concept D, the concept that many members of the public seemed to favor at the meeting, includes re-siding the maintenance building to match the exterior of the restrooms, and to leave the existing shelter in place. An indoor/outdoor park shelter would be built on the south end of the park and would include a 325 square foot enclosed concession area. The patio would extend about 42 feet by 24 feet down the hill, parallel to the stairs.
The final concept also included keeping the existing park shelter and building a new structure on the south end of the park. This structure would include a 640 square feet concession area, and would include an amphitheater with a stage, screen and a shaded canopy structure at the lower end of the outdoor patio. Concrete curb extensions near the new structure would also allow for art displays and other opportunities.
In addition to the park shelter designs, Fridell presented ideas for a concrete path that would connect existing picnic table slabs, as well as a path that leads to the new skate park from the north side of Manuel Brothers Park.
Lead City Commissioners continue to take public comments about the park shelter plans, and Fridell said he will incorporate those comments into a new design, which he hopes to present to the commission later this summer.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.