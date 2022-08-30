STURGIS — Jerry Derr, the Meade County Commission assistant and HR director for the county, has resigned.
His last day was Thursday.
Derr had been with the county for 12 years and said that he was taking a step back from the hectic work world.
“I’m taking a little break,” Derr said Tuesday following the commission meeting.
Derr said the commission will need to come up with a job description for the position before posting the job.
“They need to determine what they want the position to be moving forward,” he said.
Some of Derr’s duties include overseeing the county website, doing accounts payable and payroll, managing the FireWise Program, employee insurance, and being the assistant to the commissioners.
Over the years, Derr has taken on the role of human resources manager also. That duty was shifted from the department in the past year.
“This office over the years just kind of became the kitchen-sink office,” he said. “It became the hub of the county.”
Derr’s assistant Jordan Neeb, also is leaving the office.
“Together we made a great team,” he said.
Derr said he has shared with the commissioners what duties will be covered and by whom when he and Neeb leave.
“There’s a road map in place to try to make sure that I’ve got everything covered,” he said.
Kenneth Langenbau, financial technician, will be the remaining staff member in the office.
Derr said he has been running hard for the past 10 years since he lost his son, Sgt. Colton Levi Derr. Colton suffered with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following his combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Colton died by suicide within six weeks of arriving stateside from his Afghanistan deployment.
“I came to a realization that – it’s a lot. It’s just something that I had to personally decide that I need to slow things down a little bit and take a respite,” he said. “I’m not retiring. I don’t have another job. I just need a break.”
