NORTHERN HILLS – A rarely-seen weather system, known as a derecho (pronounced der-a-show), conspired Saturday to produce High, damaging winds throughout the Black Hills.
“Basically (a derecho) is a really long-lived straight line wind event that covers a large area,” said Greg Richards, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City.
According to the weather service, a powerful upper-level disturbance moving through the Rockies and Plains developed a line of thunderstorms, which spread from Utah to Colorado.
“The storm tops reach way up into the atmosphere, and with the updraft in front of the storm (and the) downdraft behind the storm … that helps mix the high winds down towards the surface,” Richards said.
Richards said derechos are characterized by a large horizontal shelf cloud sweeping across the sky, which is also created by the updraft.
“That big horizontal rolling cloud that precedes these things is due to the strong updraft in front of the storms,” he said. “As the air rises it forms that horizontally-rising shelf cloud.”
Derechos aren’t common in this part of the country, and this one in particular, Richards said, was especially interesting.
“What was interesting for us is that this thing extended all the way from North Dakota to Nebraska,” he said. “It covered pretty much all of our forecast area, it went through.”
Richards explained that the hardest hit areas of the Hills were the low-lying edges. Because there are more trees in the upper Hills, the wind is slowed due to friction, but as the air continues to push down towards the foothills, it picks up speed again.
“As the air comes down the hill, comes down to the edge of the Black Hills, it accelerates,” he said. “So often we’ll see around the edge of the Black Hills the winds are higher.”
That was the case the highest reported gusts were near Belle Fourche at 94 miles per hour. Downtown Spearfish had 74 mile per hour gusts. Lead saw 64 mile per hour winds, and Sturgis was blasted with 51 mile per hour blows.
The event, which swept through the Hill on Saturday also created two small tornados; one was west of Billsburg in Haakon County. The other did damage to the Badlands/White River KOA campground southeast of Interior in Jackson County.
