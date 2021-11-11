Dept. of Education gives Spearfish School District high marks on report card

SPEARFISH — Students in the Spearfish School District exceeded state averages for nearly all categories in the South Dakota Department of Education Annual Report Card.
The annual report card, released in the fall, evaluates each school district in the state using data from the previous year. It is based on student performance on state assessments, high school completion rates, college and career readiness, educator qualifications, school environment and school safety. State assessments are administered to students in grades three through eight, and again for juniors in high school.
In Spearfish, 56% of students met or exceeded grade level expectations on the English language arts assessment, and 45% of students met or exceeded expectations in math. That compares to 53% of students in English and 43% in math performance across the state.
This year’s report card does not include science and English learner scores, and those are expected to be released in January.
Additionally, the report card reveals that the average ACT test score for Spearfish students is 22.9, compared to the state average of 21.6 and the national average of 20.3.
High school completion rates and attendance rates are also high in the Spearfish School District, compared to other districts across the state. According to the report, 94% of Spearfish students complete high school, compared to the state average of 90%. Additionally, the Spearfish schools have a 93% attendance rate, compared to an 88% state average.
Individual schools within the Spearfish School District were slightly different from district-wide averages on assessment scores. At Spearfish High School, students far exceeded district scores in English Language Arts with 69% scoring at or above grade level. But in math they were slightly less than the district average, with 39% scoring at or above grade level. Spearfish Middle School students showed a 49% average in English Language Arts, and a slight dip in math averages with 40%. At all three Spearfish elementary schools, 60% of students scored at or below grade level in English Language Arts, and students exceeded the district average in math, with 54%.
Though the results are high, Spearfish School District Curriculum Director Lana Main said it’s important that the district does not use this year’s results to compare to previous years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide assessments were not administered in the spring of 2020, since schools were shut down.
“The DOE has advised schools to use caution in comparing this year’s data to previous years, due to the incomplete nature of the 2020-2021 report card,” Main said. “One of the things that the Department of Education is emphasizing is that we should consider this somewhat of a new base here. We are still looking at previous years and making some comparisons, but we are looking at this as a reset and going forward off of that.”
