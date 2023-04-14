SPEARFISH — Pioneer Bank and Trust is taking new year, new me to great heights in 2023. The Spearfish branch has moved all its operations into the new building located on East Jackson Boulevard, and started demolition of the old bank.
Vice President and Branch Manager Dan O’Shea said the new building is 23,000 square feet, and includes heated sidewalks leading up to the two entrances.
“We built it with room for growth. To meet the growing demands in our community,” O’Shea said.
Built in 1974, the former bank building started being demolished on Tuesday, and is set to turn into a parking lot with 28 spaces by the end of May. There will also be 10 spaces available along 7th Street.
“Outside of our business hours, the parking lot will really, only, help our downtown businesses.” O’Shea said.
The parking lot will be open to the public outside of business hours, allowing for more parking downtown during events.
O’Shea has worked for the bank for over 22 years, and became branch manager in February following the retirement of Tom Deis.
“They (Pioneer Bank) are a great local, family owned company. They have a great culture and organization, and I work with great people. I even go so far to say we have the best customers.” O’Shea said with a chuckle.
The new building holds 26 employees currently, with extra office space designated for future growth.
“Because of the growing demand we’ve had for our services from the community, we really needed to increase the size significantly. It just made sense to build new,” O’Shea said.
At the end of 2019, O’Shea said the bank’s assets and liabilities added up to about $695 million. By the end of 2021, that number jumped to over $1 billion.
“Some banks will grow by merger’s and acquisitions and we’ve grown just as or customers needs have grown, our communities have grown, you know, we’re just serving more people.” O’Shea said “Just growing organically.”
The bank will hold a grand opening in June, exact date to be determined, for the customers and community, when the space is complete.
“We built this facility for the next 50 years.” O’Shea said.
