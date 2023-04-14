0414 Demolition starts on old bank.tif
Pioneer Bank and Trust in Spearfish starts demolition on old building. All employees and business matters have moved into the new facility, with the grand opening scheduled to happen sometime in June.

 Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

SPEARFISH — Pioneer Bank and Trust is taking new year, new me to great heights in 2023. The Spearfish branch has moved all its operations into the new building located on East Jackson Boulevard, and started demolition of the old bank.

Vice President and Branch Manager Dan O’Shea said the new building is 23,000 square feet, and includes heated sidewalks leading up to the two entrances.

