Democrats set to announce gubernatorial candidate

SIOUX FALLS — Randy Seiler took a long look at running for governor.
But the chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party, a former U.S. attorney who ran for attorney general in 2018, said he has decided not to be a candidate this year.
“I gave it awfully serious consideration,” Seiler told the Pioneer. “I had pretty seriously looked at running.”
He said numerous people encouraged him to run, and he had serious discussions about a campaign, including with his wife and children.
“Ultimately, the answer is, I’m not going to do it,” Seiler said.
He said the party is “obviously recruiting a candidate for governor.”
Seiler said a gubernatorial candidate would be announced the first week of February. He said the person who has agreed to run against Gov. Kristi Noem has a high profile statewide.
Noem, a Republican, is seeking a second term
“People will know who it is,” he said. “We are excited for the prospects for this individual.”
Brian Bengs, a former Northern State University professor and Iowa native who has lived in Aberdeen since 2016, is running for the Democratic nomination for Senate.
Bengs, who served in the Navy from 1988-95, returned to the Hawkeye State to attend Iowa State University and then earn a law degree from the University of Iowa. He then returned to uniform, serving in the Air Force JAG Corps for 19 years before coming to South Dakota with his wife and two daughters.
A lifelong independent, he said he will run as a Democrat to oppose Sen. John Thune.
The state’s senior senator has three long-shot challengers for the Republican Senate nomination, Mark Mowry, Patrick Schubert Sr. and Bruce Whalen, who was the Republican nominee for Congress in 2006.
The party also needs a candidate for Congress to oppose Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican seeking his third term.
Will Democrats field candidates in all three races? In 2010, Thune was allowed to run unopposed. Could South Dakota Democrats focus on two races and pass on a third?
“Those will be tough and strategic decisions as we move forward,” Seiler said.
The deadline to circulate petitions is March 29.
“As Democratic Party chair, we’ve done a lot of outreach, which continues, in terms of recruiting candidates at all levels, from governor to constitutional offices to Legislature,” Seiler said.
He said there is more interest in the gubernatorial and Senate race, especially when Thune admitted he was considering retiring. But now that he has announced he will seek a fourth term, with nearly $15 million in his campaign coffers, running against Thune seems daunting.
The South Dakota Democratic Party hoped former state Sen. Billie Sutton, who ran a strong campaign against Noem in 2018, losing 51% to 47.6%, would seek a rematch. That’s as close as a Democrat has come since state Rep. Lars Herseth, the son of Gov. Ralph Herseth and father of U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, narrowly lost to George S. Mickelson, the son of Gov. George T. Mickelson, 51.8% to 48.2%.
Herseth Sandlin, 51, who served more than six years in Congress before losing to Noem in 2010, is now president of Augustana University and has said she has closed the door on any future campaigns.
That’s the same message from another South Dakota scion, former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson, the son of Sen. Tim Johnson. Brendan Johnson, 46, now a successful Sioux Falls lawyer, said he will never run for office.
Johnson, Herseth Sandlin and Sutton have been choices of South Dakota Democrats for any of the four major offices — Senate, House or Governor — and while Sutton, still just 37, hasn’t ruled out running again, he has shown little interest in a 2022 campaign for either governor or Congress.
His 2018 campaign website is still up, and there is a Facebook page encouraging him to run this year. He has declined to comment when asked about his intentions, but Seiler said he would not be a candidate in 2022.
“That’s my understanding,” he said.
Seiler said party officials have had a series of in-depth discussions with Sutton since August and it is clear he will not run in 2022 as he focuses on his family and other matters.
Many names considered
State Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert announced in 2021 that he would not run for governor, senator or representative. Heinert, who represents District 25, is term-limited in the state Senate and said he is not interested in running for the state House of Representatives.
Instead, he has accepted the job as executive director of the Intertribal Buffalo Council, which is based in Rapid City. It represents 69 tribes in 19 states, working to restore bison to Indian Country.
Among potential Democratic candidates for governor are former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether, who changed his registration from Democrat to independent in 2016; state Rep. Peri Pourier of Pine Ridge, Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids, the Democratic nominee for Senate in 2020; Remi Beautiful Bald Eagle, a former Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe official who ran for a seat on the state Public Utilities Commission in 2020; Kooper Caraway of Sioux Falls, the young president of the South Dakota Federation of Labor, and Steve Hildebrand of Sioux Falls, a longtime Democratic strategist who worked for Tom Daschle and Barack Obama before returning to Sioux Falls to open a restaurant, which he operated for several years before selling it in 2020.
A Sioux Falls man, John Claussen, turned down an opportunity to seek the Democratic nomination for Congress.
Claussen has never held public office, aside from serving as University of South Dakota student association president in 1982. He sought the position of chair of the state Democratic Party in 2019, has served in leadership roles for the Minnehaha County Democratic Party, and ran for a state Senate seat representing District 12.
Claussen crossed the state last year to attend 13 legislative redistricting meetings, urging more Sioux Falls districts based on its population, and a greater respect for differences between urban and rural voters.
In a letter to Seiler, party Vice Chair Nikki Gronli and Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut that also was shared with several South Dakota reporters, Claussen said while he appreciated being encouraged to run, “after great consideration with my family, that this would not be the appropriate time for me to seek statewide office.”
He said family responsibilities, including caring for his mother, who is 94, and enjoying time with his first grandchild, persuaded him to rule out the campaign.
However, Claussen, a longtime JC Penny employee who has been actively involved in state Democratic politics for four decades, said he was interested in a bid for governor.
“Frankly, I would be more attuned to such a run right now, running for governor that is, because it would keep me in South Dakota near my family, if I won, while also giving me the opportunity to continue my work on bipartisan efforts in this state to make this state better as exemplified by my recent work on redistricting, where I proved I can work with Republicans who asked me to a draw a redistricting map for Sioux Falls and even one of them recommended it before the full legislative redistricting committee,” he wrote. “But it is my understanding that you have someone else picked for that post, but if circumstances soon change on that matter, I must mention, I would entertain a new consideration for that post this election cycle, however.”
Claussen said he would not challenge anyone in a primary, even if it might bring more Democrats to the polls in June if Amendment C, which targets some ballot measures, survives a court challenge filed by Johnson and is on the June ballot.
“I feel it is best that all of our statewide Democratic candidates run without serious primary concerns, so they can then better focus on the fall campaigns against their Republican opponents,” Claussen wrote. “Thus, I will not be seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of South Dakota without your blessings.”
Seiler, 75, said he will not run again for attorney general, in part because of his friendship with former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who is seeking the Republican nomination to return to the post.
Jackley is challenging Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who ran over and killed a pedestrian on Sept. 12, 2020, and could be impeached by the South Dakota Legislature. Ravnsborg is still seeking a second term; delegates at the 2022 Republican State Convention will choose a nominee this summer.
Jackley, himself a former U.S. attorney who served as attorney general from 2009-17, praised Seiler when he served as U.S. attorney.
“I believe South Dakota is very fortunate to have a United States attorney with Randy’s experience, his respect and his ability to lead the U.S. attorney’s office with its important work,” Jackley said.
Seiler served a year on the Fort Pierre City Council when he was named to the seat in 2020. He was defeated in 2021 in a bid for a full term. Last fall, he announced he would step down as SDDP chair this spring.
