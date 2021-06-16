Democratic Party has a new leader in South Dakota

PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota Democratic Party has a new leader.
Berk Ehrmantraut will begin his work as the party’s executive director on June 28. Ehrmantraut was a campaign staffer for former gubernatorial candidate and South Dakota lawmaker Billie Sutton.
He succeeds Pam Cole, who resigned from the position earlier this year to work on expanding Medicaid in South Dakota.
Ehrmantraut is a Beresford native and has most recently been working as a senior digital communications manager at Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
“It’s always great to bring a young person back to South Dakota. It is even better to bring back someone who is committed to advancing policies that help working families and building the Democratic party across the state,” said Randy Seiler, chairman of the state Democratic Party.
